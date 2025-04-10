Red Wings, Visions Federal Credit Union Launch Teacher Appreciation Program

April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester, NY - The Rochester Red Wings, in partnership with Visions Federal Credit Union, are proud to announce the launch of a new TEACHER APPRECIATION PROGRAM designed to recognize and celebrate outstanding educators in the Greater Rochester area.

Kicking off on Friday, May 2, with a special TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT at Innovative Field, this program will spotlight five exceptional teachers throughout the 2025 season-one each month-as the official " Teacher of the Month ."

"We're excited to partner with Visions Federal Credit Union to spotlight educators who go above and beyond in their classrooms and communities," said DAN MASON, General Manager of the Rochester Red Wings. "This is a chance for fans and families to help us recognize the teachers making a difference every day, molding our next generation."

The Red Wings are now accepting nominations for dedicated and deserving teachers in the Greater Rochester area. Submissions are open to students, parents, colleagues, and community members, and can be made online HERE.

Each selected Teacher of the Month will receive:

- Four Game Tickets with specially reserved seating

- VIP Parking for a seamless experience

- On-Field Recognition during a pre-game ceremony

- Scoreboard Feature and Public Address Announcement to highlight their achievements

The program will launch with TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, which will be on Friday, May 2, when the Red Wings take on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (PHI) at Innovative Field. Local educators will be treated to discounted tickets, 15% off in the Red Wings team store (must show School I.D.), and the night will feature a special recognition before the game to honor a local teacher.

"We're proud to support the incredible work educators do every day, and we are thrilled to recognize their dedication and passion," said Micah Mellander, Visions FCU Branding Manager. "Whether it's our Visions Loves Educators Program or special partnerships like these with the Red Wings, it's a meaningful way to honor and celebrate those who shape the future."

For more information or to nominate a teacher, please visit RedWingsBaseball.com.

International League Stories from April 10, 2025

