Home Runs Power St. Paul to 3-2 Win over Omaha

April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MINN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped the second of a six-game series with the St. Paul Saints, a 3-2 loss Wednesday at CHS Field.

The first three innings consisted of a pitchers' duel between Omaha's Thomas Hatch and St. Paul's Andrew Morris, with a 0-0 tied into the bottom of the fourth. The Saints were first onto the scoreboard with a two-run homer off Hatch, the only runs the Storm Chasers' starter allowed in 4.2 innings of work.

Omaha tied the game in the top of the sixth as Harold Castro doubled in Nick Loftin, then Nick Gordon singled Castro home in his Storm Chasers debut, for a 2-2 score. The game did not remain tied for long, as Junior Fernandez surrendered a go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, for a 3-2 St. Paul lead that held as the final score.

Behind Hatch and Fernandez, relievers Evan Sisk and Anthony Simonelli each threw 1.0 scoreless inning, but Omaha's offense could not mount a comeback.

Designated hitter Luca Tresh went 2-for-3, while John Rave stole his team-leading fifth base of the year and Joey Wiemer stole his fourth base of the season (and series).

The Storm Chasers return to action Thursday at 6:35 p.m. CT with left-hander Tyson Guerrero on the mound for Omaha.

