Strider Ties Gwinnett Record with 13 Strikeouts in Stripers' 6-1 Victory at Norfolk

April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va. - Atlanta Braves' right-hander Spencer Strider produced a truly historic third rehab start for the Gwinnett Stripers (5-6) on Thursday afternoon, tying the team's single-game record with 13 strikeouts over 5.1 innings in a 6-1 victory over the Norfolk Tides (5-7) at Harbor Park. Strider and three relievers combined to fan 18 batters on the day, also tying a Gwinnett record for a nine-inning contest.

Decisive Plays: Strider (W, 1-0) started the game on a roll, striking out the first six batters in a row and recording his first nine outs all via strikeout. Luke Waddell staked him to a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly scoring Conner Capel in the third inning. Capel added an RBI single in a two-run fourth that stretched the lead to 3-0. Solo home runs by Capel (1) and Jake Marisnick (1) and an RBI single by Luke Williams raised the lead to 6-1. Strider allowed a run on two hits in the fifth but struck out his final two batters he faced before exiting at 90 pitches (62 strikes).

Key Contributors: Strider went 5.1 innings (3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 13 SO) for his first career win with Gwinnett. Dylan Dodd (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO), Michael Petersen (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), and Kolton Ingram (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO) combined on scoreless relief. Capel, after starting the year 0-for-16, went 3-for-4 with the homer and game-high two RBIs.

Noteworthy: Strider tied the Gwinnett single-game strikeout record set by Bryse Wilson over 8.0 innings on August 15, 2018 vs. Louisville. The 18 combined strikeouts for Stripers pitchers tied the franchise nine-inning mark set on June 21, 2019 vs. Syracuse. Through his three rehab starts, Strider went 1-0 with a 1.32 ERA (2 ER in 13.2 IP), 0.73 WHIP, .111 BAA, and 27 strikeouts.

Next Game (Friday, April 11): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. at Harbor Park. RHP Nathan Wiles (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Brandon Young (1-0, 0.00 ERA) for the Tides. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 15): Gwinnett vs. Lehigh Valley, 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field. The Stripers will host area schools for the second Education Day of the season. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

