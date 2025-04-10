Indians at Bats Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Thursday night's game at Louisville has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 10 beginning at 2:05 PM.
Indy and Louisville began their six-game set on Tuesday and split the first two games of the series. The Indians and Bats are set to pick their series back up at 7:15 PM on Friday, April 11.
