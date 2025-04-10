Indians at Bats Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Thursday night's game at Louisville has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 10 beginning at 2:05 PM.

Indy and Louisville began their six-game set on Tuesday and split the first two games of the series. The Indians and Bats are set to pick their series back up at 7:15 PM on Friday, April 11.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.