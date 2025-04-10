Gibson, Strider Matchup Ends In Tides Loss

April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (5-7) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (5-6), 6-1, on Thursday night at Harbor Park. It was a highlighted pitcher's duel between two former Major League All-Stars in Kyle Gibson for the Tides and Spencer Strider for Gwinnett.

Gibson, who made his season debut for the Tides, would last 3.1 innings and tossed 47 pitches. He allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out four. Strider, who was on a Major League rehab assignment from right elbow surgery, had one of the best outings by a Tides opponent in recent memory. He would earn the win, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out 13. The first nine outs of the game against the Tides were strikeouts, becoming the first Tides opposing pitcher to do so since that stat started getting recorded in 2005.

The lone run scored by the Tides happened off Strider. Jordyn Adams walked and reached third on a single by Maverick Handley. Adams would score on an RBI single by Dylan Beavers. It was all Gwinnett for most of the game, getting home runs from Jake Marisnick and Conner Capel to lead their offensive effort. The Stripers would win 6-1 and took the 2-1 series lead.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.