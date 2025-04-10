Rochester and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed

April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Moosic, PA - Thursday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester has been postponed due to inclement weather. Tonight's game will be rescheduled at a later date.

This series is slated to resume on Friday night with a 6:35 P.M. first pitch.

Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2025 season, with the exceptions of May 14, May 28 and July 4. Additional restrictions may apply and tickets are subject to availability.

Fans can email rainout@swbrailriders.com to exchange their tickets. Find out more on the RailRiders Rain Policy at swbrailriders.com/ballpark/railriders-rain-policy.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester continue this Opening Week series through Sunday at PNC Field. For tickets or promotional information, visit swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

6-5

