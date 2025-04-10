Messick Is Money in First Triple-A Win

April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

A brisk New England spring evening at Polar Park saw the Columbus Clippers and Worcester Red Sox face off in game-three of their six-game series on Thursday. Parker Messick, Zak Kent, and Andrew Misiaszek recorded a season high 16 strike outs combined on the mound in the 2-1 victory for the ClipShow.

Petey Halpin got the scoring started early for Columbus, launching his first career Triple-A home run in the top of the second. The San Mateo, California native connected on the first pitch he saw from Michael Fulmer and lined a solo shot over the tall right field wall.

Columbus added another run in the third inning when Kyle Datres scored on a wild pitch, giving Clippers starter Parker Messick a 2-0 lead to work with.

Messick (W, 1-0), selected by Cleveland in the 2nd round (54th overall) of the 2022 draft, made his Triple-A debut in last Wednesday's 2-0 win over St. Paul at Huntington Park. He tossed four shutout innings, giving up four hits and striking out four. The former Florida State Seminole was even better tonight. In five innings of work, Worcester managed just five hits while being struck out eight times, Messick did not record a single walk.

The Clippers bullpen continued to baffle the Woo Sox at the plate. Zak Kent entered the game in the sixth. He faced six batters, retired all six, striking out four. Andrew Misiaszek took over in the eighth, striking out a pair, while also retiring Worcester in order.

The bottom of the ninth, however, was not as smooth for Misiaszek. After getting a groundout from Nick Sogard, back-to-back walks to Vaughn Grissom and Abraham Toro brought the winning run to the plate in former Clipper Trayce Thompson. Thompson worked the count full, but Misiaszek got the huge strike out for the second out of the inning. Nate Eaton would make sure Worcester wouldn't be shutout, his two-out single through the middle scored Grissom, cutting the Columbus lead to 2-1. Misiaszek wasn't going to let it go any farther, though, retiring Nathan Hickey swinging on three straight pitches to end the game. His fourth strike out of the night clinched his second save of the year.

The International League West Division leading Clippers improve to 8-3, Worcester drops to 4-7. The series continues on Friday at Polar Park, first pitch scheduled for 6:05pm. Clippers return home to Huntington Park on Tuesday, April 15th, to host the Louisville Bats on a world famous Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night! Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.

