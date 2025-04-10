Crazy Eight: 'Pigs Match Best Start in Franchise History with Eighth Straight Win

April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - A three-run double from Óscar Mercado and a solo homer from Gabriel Rincones Jr. buoyed an exemplary pitching performance from five different arms as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (10-2) won their eighth straight game, 5-1 over the Syracuse Mets (3-8) to match their best 12-game start in franchise history on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Scoreless thru two innings the 'Pigs pushed across four in the third. With men at the corners and two outs, Cal Stevenson roped a single to right, driving home the first run of the game. After an error extended the inning and loaded the bases, Mercado unloaded them with a bases-clearing double, pushing the 'Pigs lead to 4-0.

The Mets got their only run of the game with on a Gilberto Celestino RBI single in the top of the fourth.

Rincones started the seventh with a bang, ripping the first pitch of the inning over the wall in right for a solo shot, his second homer of the season.

The 'Pigs pitching staff didn't need much help on the night as Seth Johnson (W, 2-0) combined with four relievers to hold the Mets to just one run. Johnson allowed one run in five innings on two hits and three walks, striking out six. Nick Vespi, John McMillon, Nicholas Padilla, and Guillo Zuñiga each posted one scoreless frame.

Mets starter Justin Hagenman (0-1) took the loss, allowing four runs (one earned) in 2.2 innings on six hits and two walks, striking out five.

The 'Pigs and Mets continue their series on Friday, April 11th, with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Mick Abel (1-1, 3.27) is slated to go for the 'Pigs against Brandon Sproat (0-1, 7.50) for the Mets.

