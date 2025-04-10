Crazy Eight: 'Pigs Match Best Start in Franchise History with Eighth Straight Win
April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - A three-run double from Óscar Mercado and a solo homer from Gabriel Rincones Jr. buoyed an exemplary pitching performance from five different arms as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (10-2) won their eighth straight game, 5-1 over the Syracuse Mets (3-8) to match their best 12-game start in franchise history on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Scoreless thru two innings the 'Pigs pushed across four in the third. With men at the corners and two outs, Cal Stevenson roped a single to right, driving home the first run of the game. After an error extended the inning and loaded the bases, Mercado unloaded them with a bases-clearing double, pushing the 'Pigs lead to 4-0.
The Mets got their only run of the game with on a Gilberto Celestino RBI single in the top of the fourth.
Rincones started the seventh with a bang, ripping the first pitch of the inning over the wall in right for a solo shot, his second homer of the season.
The 'Pigs pitching staff didn't need much help on the night as Seth Johnson (W, 2-0) combined with four relievers to hold the Mets to just one run. Johnson allowed one run in five innings on two hits and three walks, striking out six. Nick Vespi, John McMillon, Nicholas Padilla, and Guillo Zuñiga each posted one scoreless frame.
Mets starter Justin Hagenman (0-1) took the loss, allowing four runs (one earned) in 2.2 innings on six hits and two walks, striking out five.
The 'Pigs and Mets continue their series on Friday, April 11th, with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Mick Abel (1-1, 3.27) is slated to go for the 'Pigs against Brandon Sproat (0-1, 7.50) for the Mets.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs. The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 10, 2025
- Montero and the Hens Shut out the Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Crazy Eight: 'Pigs Match Best Start in Franchise History with Eighth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Celestino Stays Hot But Mets Fall to IronPigs, 5-1, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Iowa Blanked by Toledo in 1-0 Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Messick Is Money in First Triple-A Win - Columbus Clippers
- Indians at Bats Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats, Indians Rained out Thursday Night - Louisville Bats
- April 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Sánchez, Cronin Join Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Announce Easter Sunday Festivities Slated for April 20 - Memphis Redbirds
- Strider Ties Gwinnett Record with 13 Strikeouts in Stripers' 6-1 Victory at Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Rochester and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Gibson, Strider Matchup Ends In Tides Loss - Norfolk Tides
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 10, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings, Visions Federal Credit Union Launch Teacher Appreciation Program - Rochester Red Wings
- Gwinnett Stripers Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host First-Ever "Stripers Open" - Gwinnett Stripers
- Thursday's Bisons/Bulls Game Postponed - Buffalo Bisons
- Chicago White Sox Recall Knights Outfielder Joshua Palacios - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 10 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for April 15-20 - Memphis Redbirds
- Homestand Highlights April 15-20 - Rochester Red Wings
- Home Runs Power St. Paul to 3-2 Win over Omaha - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Crazy Eight: 'Pigs Match Best Start in Franchise History with Eighth Straight Win
- Seventh Heaven: 'Pigs Stymie Mets Bats to Snag Seventh Consecutive Win, Equaling Best Start Since 2012
- Six Straight: 'Pigs Blow by Mets to Open Series and Extend Winning Streak
- 'Pigs Rack up Fifth Straight Win to Close out Rochester Series
- Mick Abel Stymies Red Wings as 'Pigs Steamroll to Series Win