Bats, Indians Rained out Thursday Night

April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Thursday night's matchup between the Louisville Bats and Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Slugger Field has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, April 12. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Gates will open at 1 p.m. Both games will be seven inning contests. The start of the second game will occur about 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first.

Tickets from Thursday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2025 Louisville Bats regular season home game (excluding July 3) subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Louisville Slugger Field Box Office. Season ticket holders, groups, and suites can contact their account representatives for more information.

The Bats and Indians continue their series with the regularly scheduled game on Friday night at 7:15 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Sports Talk 790 AM.

