Chicago White Sox Recall Knights Outfielder Joshua Palacios

April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Chicago White Sox have announced that Charlotte Knights outfielder Joshua Palacios will join the Major League Club ahead of Chicago's series finale today in Cleveland.

Palacios, 29, played in five games with the Knights this season and went 3-for-13 (.231) with one double, one RBI, and four walks. Joshua was signed as a Free Agent by the White Sox on April 4.

Palacios, 6-foot, 210 pounds, made his Major League debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021. The left-handed hitting outfielder appeared in a total of 156 MLB games from 2021-24 with the Blue Jays, Washington Nationals, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Joshua's career MLB numbers are .230 (91-for-396) with 12 Home Runs and 55 RBI. Palacios will wear jersey No. 47 with the White Sox.

The White Sox also recalled catcher Omar Narvaez from Double-A Birmingham, placed C Korey Lee and OF Mike Tauchman on the 10-day IL, and released RHP Juan Carela.

