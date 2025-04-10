Celestino Stays Hot But Mets Fall to IronPigs, 5-1, on Thursday Night

April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Syracuse, NY - Plagued by missed opportunities and poor defense the Syracuse Mets once again fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 5-1, on a rainy Thursday night at Coca Cola Park. Despite the loss, Gilberto Celestino had two hits, an RBI, and extended his hitting streak to six straight games.

Syracuse (3-8) had its first opportunity to score in the top of the second inning when Donovan Walton was hit by a pitch, Luke Ritter singled, and Chris Williams walked. The bases were loaded with two outs, but Luis De Los Santos struck out to end the inning and strand the bases loaded.

In his third outing of the season, Syracuse starter Justin Hagenman began with two scoreless innings but ran into some trouble in the bottom of the third against a powerful Lehigh Valley (10-2) lineup. Singles from Otto Kemp and Gabriel Rincones Jr. put two runners on base with one out. Hagenman struck out Buddy Kennedy, then gave up an RBI single to Cal Stevenson who brought Kemp in to score and make it 1-0. With two down and two runners on, De Los Santos committed an error on a ground ball to third base that loaded the bases and kept the inning alive. The next batter, Oscar Mercado hit a three-run double that extended the IronPigs lead to 4-0.

In the fourth, the Mets responded quickly. Walton led off with a walk, got to second base on a wild pitch, and came in to score on a Gilberto Celestino RBI single that made it 4-1.

Syracuse had another opportunity to get back in the game in the top of the seventh when the Mets loaded the bases for the second time. Singles from Celestino and Williams along with a walk from José Azocar brought the leading run to the plate. Trailing by three with just one out and the bases loaded, Niko Goodrum and Jon Singleton both struck out against IronPigs reliever John McMillon as Lehigh Valley get out of the jam.

In the bottom of the seventh, Lehigh Valley tacked on one more run on a Gabriel Rincones Jr. solo home run that put the IronPigs ahead, 5-1.

Once again, Syracuse struggled with timely hitting. The Mets stranded nine runners on base, including the bases loaded twice, and hit one-for-six with runners in scoring position.

Although Lehigh Valley scored five runs, only two of the runs were earned against the Syracuse pitching staff. Hagenman tossed two and two-thirds innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out five. The bullpen was very solid after Hagenman's exit. Relievers Anthony Gose, Tyler Zuber, Chris Devenski, and Kevin Herget all threw scoreless innings without walking anyone. The lone run given up by the bullpen was Rincones Jr.'s homer against Grant Hartwig.

Syracuse and Lehigh Valley continue their six-game series on Friday night with game two. Right-hander Brandon Sproat is scheduled to start on the mound for the Mets opposite right-hander Mick Abel for the IronPigs. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

