Thunder Win OT Thriller in Front of Sellout Crowd

December 30, 2023







GLENS FALLS - Ryan Orgel and Erik Middendorf each scored twice, and Shane Harper netted the game-winning goal in overtime as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Newfoundland Growlers in front of a sellout crowd over 4,991 at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday night, 5-4.

Newfoundland took advantage of a power play in the first period to lead 1-0. Zach O'Brien set up Grant Cruikshank at the top of the crease and he tipped the puck into the net for his 12th of the year. Assists were credited to O'Brien and Jonny Tychonick at 14:18 of the opening period and the Growlers took a one-goal lead into the intermission.

With the Thunder down 1-0 in the second, Ryan Orgel and Erik Middendorf scored goals just 31 seconds apart to give Adirondack a 2-1 lead. Orgel notched his goal on the power play at 10:23 and Middendorf scored his 11th of the season at 10:54 for the one-goal advantage.

The Growlers immediately tied the game at 11:13 as Josh Victor slipped the puck by Vinnie Purpura and into the net for his first of the year. Lincoln Erne was given the lone assist on Victor's goal to even the game up 2-2.

Zach O'Brien forced a turnover and gave the Growlers a 3-2 lead. After knocking the puck free, O'Brien went in on an odd man rush and beat Purpura inside the left post for his seventh of the year, unassisted, at 15:13 of period two.

Ryan Orgel scored his second of the game and fourth of the year with a spin-o-rama backhand goal with just 1:48 left in the second. After getting a drop pass, Orgel spun around in the left circle and sent the puck through the pads of Luke Cavallin. The goal tied the game at three heading into the third period and Adirondack held a 32-16 shot advantage.

Newfoundland took the lead back on the power play early in the third period. After the puck bounced off the end boards, Isaac Johnson sent it into the net for the 4-2 lead and his 11th of the season. Grant Cruikshank and Jonny Tychonick were awarded the helpers just 4:54 into the third.

Erik Middendorf scored his second of the game to even the score at four at 6:36 of the third period. Middendorf sent a turnaround shot through traffic and into the net for his 12th of the season with assists from Jace Isley and Tristan Thompson. Middendorf's goal eventually forced overtime.

In overtime, on the power play, Shane Harper fired in a wrist shot from the right circle to seal a 5-4 overtime victory. The goal was Harper's fourth of the year from Matt Stief and Patrick Grasso at the 2:39 mark of extra time.

Vinnie Purpura stopped 21 of 25 in the win and Luke Cavallin denied 46 of 51 in the loss. With the victory, Adirondack maintained first-place in the North Division.

