Wichita Claims Defenseman Devon Becker from Adirondack

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has claimed defenseman Devon Becker off waivers from the Adirondack Thunder.

Becker, 26, is in his second year as a pro and first in North America. A native of Langley, British Columbia, the 6-foot-4, 209-pound blueliner has appeared in 11 games this year with Adirondack netting two assists.

Last season, he began his pro career with Pergine (Italy2), collecting 28 points (4g, 24a) in 24 games. He also added nine points (1g, 8a) in nine playoff games.

Prior to turning pro, he played three years at Bryn Athyn College (NCAA DIII) before finishing his college career at Norwich University (NCAA D III).

In 2021-22, he was named to the NCAA DIII AHCA Second Team All-American, All-USCHO Third Team and NEHC First Team All Conference. Overall, he tallied 75 points (15g, 60a) in 71 games between the two schools.

Wichita continues its three-game series tonight at 7:05 p.m. against Kansas City.

