Golder Reassigned to Manitoba

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Saturday afternoon that forward Carson Golder has been recalled to Manitoba from Norfolk.

Golder, 21, joins the Moose after playing 27 games with the Admirals this season. In those games, the British Columbia native led Norfolk with 12 goals and totaled 22 points. Golder was recently on an eight-game point streak before his promotion to Manitoba (Dec. 2-22) (7G, 3A).

He signed with Manitoba on October 2, 2023, after playing in one game with the Moose the previous season. Golder posted an assist in the lone game he played with Manitoba (@ Rockford, April 15, 2023).

The Admirals are back in action tonight when they face the Wheeling Nailers for the first time this season. Pregame coverage begins at 6:55 PM with "The Jeff Carr Pregame Show". Puck drop will be at 7:10 PM. You can listen to the game on Mixlr and watch on FloHockey.

