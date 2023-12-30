Brennan Kapcheck Returns with Growlers
December 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to announce that defenceman Brennan Kapcheck has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the club for the remainder of the 2023-24 ECHL season.
Kapcheck, 27, began the season in Slovakia with HKM Zvolen and appeared in 10 games, picking up one assist and 12 penalty minutes in the process.
The Mount Prospect, Illinois native returns for a third season with the Growlers after suiting up for each of the last two runs to the Eastern Conference Final. In 81 regular season appearances for Newfoundland, Kapcheck registered 46 points (7G, 39A) and 91 PIM as well as an additional 14 points in 31 playoff games as a Growler.
Newfoundland are in action this weekend as they close out the calendar year with a pair of games against the Adirondack Thunder at Cool Insuring Arena. The Growlers return to the Mary Brown's Centre next weekend as they host the Utah Grizzlies for the first time in team history. Tickets for those three games and the rest of the home schedule are available now at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.
