Wichita, Kansas City Round Two Tonight
December 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. (Dec. 30) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, plays the second game of a three-game mini-series tonight at 7:05 p.m. against Kansas City at INTRUST Bank Arena.
This is the seventh meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Mavericks. All-time, Wichita is 88-66-23 against Kansas City and 47-29-8 at home against the Mavericks.
Tonight is the final home game of 2023 for the Thunder. Wichita is looking for its first win at home in the season-series against the Mavericks.
Last night, the Mavericks broke open a tie game with four goals in the third period and skated away with a 5-2 victory. With the win, Kansas City moved into a first-place tie with Idaho with 43 points. The Thunder dropped into fifth place with 24 points.
Nolan Kneen recorded his second goal of the season last night to open the scoring. The Duncan, British Columbia native has goals in back-to-back games.
Aaron Miller tallied his fifth goal of the season last night. He led the team with five shots on net. Miller has five points in his last seven games. The Superior, Wisconsin native has 12 points in 22 games this year.
THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is tied for 17th in scoring with 28 points...Xavier Pouliot is second among rookies with 49 penalty minutes...Kelly Bent is tied for second with five major penalties...Lleyton Moore is second in power play assists for rookies (8) and tied for third in power play points for rookies (10)...Wichita is fifth on the power play at home (26.1%)...Wichita is 5-5-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 5-2-2 when leading after one...
MAVS NOTES - Max Andreev is tied for fourth in scoring (34), tied for second in assists (25) and leads all rookies in points...Cade Borchardt is fourth in assists (24) and tied for seventh in points (32)...Patrick Curry is third in shots (112)...Nolan Walker is second in shooting percentage (33.3%)...Kansas City averages just 8.10 penalty minutes per game, which is third-lowest in the league...
