Crone Extends Point Streak to 10 Games in Loss to Idaho
December 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans' Mark Sinclair and Idaho Steelheads' Demetrios Koumontzis in action
(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, dropped the second game of the series against Idaho by a score of 5-1 on Saturday, on Texas Rangers World Series night in Allen.
The game changed in the second period when Idaho scored four in a row to take a 5-0 lead. Two of the four goals came on the power play. Five different players scored for Idaho.
Former Americans defenseman Matt Register led the way for the Steelheads with three points (1 goal and 2 assists).
Allen scored their only goal in the third period as Hank Crone extended his point streak to 10 games with a power play goal. He took over the team lead in points with his 28th point of the season.
The Americans had a season-high 51 minutes of penalties that included two game misconducts.
The final game of 2023, and the final game of the series, is Sunday night at 6:00 PM. Call 972-912-1000 for seats.
Three Stars:
1. IDH - A. White
2. IDH - M. Register
3. IDH - K. Mastrodonato
