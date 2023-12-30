Nadeau's Three Points Guides Icemen to 3-2 OT Win at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- Newcomer Olivier Nadeau recorded three points, including the game-winning goal in overtime to lead the Jacksonville Icemen to a 3-2 victory over the Indy Fuel Saturday evening at the Indiana Farmer Coliseum.

The Icemen struck first as Olivier Nadeau, assigned to the team earlier in the day, set up Craig Martin for a shot in the slot. Martin snapped a shot that clipped off the inside of the post and rang into the net for the game's first goal.

The Fuel tied the game in the second period when Matthew Cairins collected the puck at the circle and snapped a shot past Icemen goaltender Matt Vernon to tie the game at one.

The Icemen reclaimed the lead later in the second following a faceoff win in the offensive zone. The Icemen won the faceoff directly back to Nadeau who delivered a shot from just outside the circle that beat Indy goaltender Mitchell Weeks to give the Icemen a 2-1 lead.

Early in the third period, the Fuel tied the game again, as they carried the the puck to the crease and after a scramble in front, the puck was knocked into the side of the net by Ryan Gagnier for the tally to even the score at two.

The game would head to overtime, and the Icemen had a chance to end the game when Christopher Brown was awarded a penalty shot. Despite a couple of brilliant deke moves by Brown, Weeks would get a piece of the shot to keep it out.

Moments later, Nadeau carried the puck along the left wing boards. Brendan Harris skated by Nadeau down the same boards and two Indy defenders bit on the move and followed Harris down low. This left Nadeau wide open with the puck. Nadeau skated the puck down the slot and cleanly snapped the game-winner into the net to cap off a three-point night in his Icemen debut (2 goals and an assist) and the Icemen would seat the 3-2 road win.

The Icemen close out the road trip on Sunday in Cincinnati at 6:00 p.m.

