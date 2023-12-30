Mariners Acquire Kielb, Brassard from Fort Wayne

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners and Fort Wayne Komets completed a four-player trade on Saturday. The Mariners acquired defenseman Darien Kielb and goaltender Francois Brassard from the Komets in exchange for forward Ethan Keppen and defenseman Mackenzie Dwyer.

Kielb, a 24-year-old defenseman from Hamilton, Ontario is in his third professional season, and brings significant AHL experience with him. Last season, he appeared in 25 games for the Bakersfield Condors, plus another 22 with Fort Wayne. He's also played for the Laval Rocket at the AHL level. This season, in 16 games with the Komets, Kielb has one goal and seven assists. Prior to turning pro, Kielb played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for the Quebec Remparts and Gatineau Olympiques, and spent one season at Dalhousie University.

Brassard, 29, will enter his third stint as a Maine Mariners netminder. He ranks second on the all-time franchise wins and minutes played leaderboards. Brassard originally joined the Mariners at the end of the 2018-19 season, and re-signed the following summer, spending the entire 2019-20 season in Maine as well. He returned to the Mariners last season on an AHL deal with Providence, and appeared in 33 regular season games, posting a record of 17-14-1, with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. He also became the first Mariner goaltender to score a goal and won two postseason games. Brassard has played 96 career ECHL games, also suiting up for the Wheeling Nailers and Jacksonville Icemen. He was the 2021-22 ECHL Goaltender of the Year, while with the Icemen.

Ethan Keppen posted 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 24 games for the Mariners, while Mackenzie Dwyer skated in 13 games, scoring one goal and adding two assists. Dwyer re-joins the Komets after playing five games with them last season.

