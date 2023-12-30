Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Mitchell Gibson has been re-assigned by Washington from South Carolina to Hershey. He will be in Allentown for Hershey's matchup against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tonight.

Gibson, 24, is 9-3-1-0 with the Stingrays. He has one shutout this season, and he scored a goal on December 1 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The goal marked the first time a Stingrays goaltender has scored at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Gibson has started one AHL game for Hershey. He stopped 18 of 20 shots he faced in a 3-2 overtime victory for the Bears over the Bridgeport Islanders.

Before turning pro, Gibson spent the last four seasons playing college hockey for the Harvard University Crimson. He went 45-25-6 in 80 NCAA games. Gibson helped the Crimson reach the 16-team NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Tournament in his junior and senior seasons with the team.

The Stingrays will take on the Orlando Solar Bears tonight at 6:05 p.m.

