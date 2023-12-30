Mariners Fall to Lions in Overtime
December 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - Miguel Tourigny's goal with less than a minute remaining in overtime gave the Trois-Rivieres Lions a 3-2 win over the Maine Mariners on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Brooklyn Kalmikov scored both goals for Maine.
After a slow start for both teams, Kalmikov opened the scoring at 11:30. After being stopped on a shot down the left wing, Kalmikov went behind the net and banked one in off a Lions defenseman to make it 1-0. A few minutes later, Cam Askew and Miguel Tourigny were both called for roughing penalties, setting up 4-on-4, on which the Lions capitalized twice. Matthew Boucher batted a Maxim Trepanier pass out of mid air at 14:54, and just 66 seconds later, Christopher Ortiz dangled through the zone and set up Jakov Novak to put the Lions in the lead, 2-1.
Early in the 2nd period Maine forward Wyllum Deveaux dropped the gloves with former Mariner Brycen Martin. At 13:37 of the frame, Kalmikov's second goal of the night tied the game at two. After Gabe Guertler came up with a puck off the wall, Gabriel Chicoine fed Kalmikov for a one-timer off the right wing past a sprawling Zach Bouthillier. The game was tied at two after 40 minutes.
The Mariners had three power play opportunities late in the game including two in the final seven minutes of regulation. As the game went to overtime, they begin with a minute of 4-on-3. Miguel Tourigny took a slashing penalty later in OT, but after exiting the box, streaked into the zone on the right side and beat Starrett with a wrister to give the Lions the 3-2 win.
The Mariners (10-12-3-0) play three games next weekend to open the new year. After visiting Adirondack on Friday, they host the Thunder on Saturday at 6 PM, celebrating their fifth anniversary season with specialty jerseys. They're also home on Sunday afternoon at 3 PM against the Worcester Railers for "Vs. Cancer Day." Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.
