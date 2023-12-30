Growlers Take a Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Thunder

The Newfoundland Growlers went beyond regulation time for the second straight night, this time falling 5-4 in overtime to the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night at the Cool Insuring Arena.

Grant Cruikshank opened the scoring on a Newfoundland powerplay with 5:42 left in the first period to give the Growlers a 1-0 lead after the first period.

Ryan Orgel and Erik Middendorf struck 31 seconds apart for the Thunder midway through the second to give them their first lead of the night. Just 19 seconds later it was Josh Victor equalizing for Newfoundland to make it 2-2.

Zach O'Brien put Newfoundland back in front four minutes later before Orgel's second of the period late in the 2nd saw things back to all square and heading into the third tied at 3-3.

Isaac Johnson put the Growlers on top once again with 15:06 left in regulation before Middendorf made it 4-4 just 90 seconds later with his second of the night.

Regulation time settled nothing and it was a Shane Harper powerplay goal 2:39 into overtime that won it for Adirondack as they edged out Newfoundland for a 5-4 victory.

Quick Hits

Josh Victor scored his first ECHL goal.

Luke Cavallin made 46 saves in the loss.

These two do it again on New Year's Eve at 6:30pm.

Three Stars:

1. ADK - R. Orgel

2. ADK - E. Middendorf

3. ADK - S. Harper

