Thunder Shut Down by Kansas City on Saturday Night

December 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed the 2023 home portion of the schedule on Saturday night, losing 6-0 to Kansas City at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Jacob Hayhurst led the way for the visitors, netting a hat trick while Kevin Resop made 35 saves to earn his first ECHL shutout.

Hayhurst got things started at 14:21 of the first period with an assist to Patrick Curry.

Nolan Walker increased the lead to 2-0 at 17 minutes. Cade Borchardt found him near the net for his 16th of the year.

In the second, Hayhurst made it 3-0 at 12:24. Max Andreev swung around the cage and found Hayhurst on the backdoor for his second of the night.

Bobby Hampton made it 4-0 at 1:53 of the third. Cole Coskey made a highlight-reel play near the crease with a between the legs, no-look pass and fed it to Hampton at the top of the crease.

Hayhurst netted his hat trick goal just 12 seconds later. He took advantage of a Thunder defenseman that lost an edge who fell near the Wichita line. Hayhurst came in all alone and squirted a shot through Trevor Gorsuch for his 13th of the season to make it 5-0.

Coskey tacked on another at 13:47 to close the scoring. He outraced a Thunder defenseman and beat Gorsuch through the crease to make it 6-0.

Wichita and Kansas City both went 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Thunder closes the weekend on Sunday night with a trip to Independence on New Year's Eve to face the Mavericks.

