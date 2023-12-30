Steelheads Score Four Times During Second Period in 5-1 Win

December 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







ALLEN, TX - The Idaho Steelheads (22-6-0-1, 45pts) defeated the Allen Americans (10-17-1-0, 23pts) by a final score of 5-1 Saturday night in front of 3,027 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Idaho and Allen will wrap up the three-in-three weekend tomorrow at 5:10 p.m. (MT).

Wade Murphy (17th) got the Steelheads on the board just 5:05 into the game giving Idaho a 1-0 lead. A.J. White in on the fore-check worked the puck free behind the net and from the right corner fed Murphy in the high slot. From there Murphy fired a shot into the low far corner. Idaho took the lead into the dressing room after 20 minutes of play outshooting Allen 11-9.

The Steelheads broke though offensively in the second period for four goals including three in a 4:50 stretch. Matt Register (3rd) found the back of the net on a four-on-three power-play goal 2:49 into the second period making it 2-0. Keaton Mastrodonato from the high slot fed Register at the left circle. From the top of the left dot Register tried to find the stick of White at the top of the crease but it went off the Allen defender in front. Just 2:43 later Ty Pelton-Byce (9th) increased the lead to 3-0. Mark Rassell from the top of the right circle fed Patrick Kudla in the near circle where he slid the puck below the right circle where Pelton-Byce smashed home a one-timer. At 7:39 Roman Rodzinski (1st) scored his first professional goal from below the right circle with Mastrodonato and Register picking up helpers making it 4-0. Francesco Arcuri (8th) blasted home a one-timer on the man advantage at 14:40 from Register and White as the Steelheads led 5-0 after 40 minutes of play outshooting the Americans 16-6 in the stanza.

Hank Crone got Allen on the board with 6:01 left in third period to cut the Allen deficit down to 5-1.

David Tendeck made 19 saves on 20 shots in the win while Mark Sinclair made 36 saves on 41 shots in the loss.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) A.J. White (0-2-2, +1, 4 shots)

2) Matt Register (1-2-3, +1, 2 shots)

3) Gavin Gould (ALN)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho went 2-for-7 power-play while Allen was 0-for-4.

- Idaho outshot Allen 41-20.

- Idaho is 33-18-5 all-time vs. Allen and 12-11-2 in Allen, TX. The Steelheads are 5-2 against the Americans this season, 1-1 in Allen.

- Jade Miller (IR), Bryan Thomson (DNP), Ben Zloty (SICK) did not dress for Idaho.

- A.J. White tallied two assists in his 500th professional game.

- Mark Rassell recorded an assist in his 100th pro game.

- Roman Rodzisnki scored his first pro goal.

- Keaton Mastrodonato (0-2-2) and Francesco Arcuri (1-1-2) each tallied multi-point games.

Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for this season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockeyand KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.