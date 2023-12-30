Cyclones Fall to Walleye on the Road

December 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The Cyclones lost to the Walleye 2-1 inside the Huntington Center on Saturday Night. Cincinnati drops to 1-4-0-0 against the Central Division foe this season.

* Toledo opened the scoring just 2:12 into regulation, when Sam Craggs stuffed in a shorthanded goal. The Cyclones responded ten minutes later when Zack Andrusiak beat Toledo goaltender John Lethemon with his 10th goal of the season.

* Lee Lapid broke the 1-1 tie midway through the second period. Defensemen Steven MacLean crashed the net, then Lapid poked the puck over the goal line.

* The Walleye equalized again, this time on the man-advantage when Brandon Kruse steamed into the offensive zone and finished past Olof Lindbom. Adrien Beraldo scored the game-winning-goal with 6:40 to play, while Orrin Centazzo finished it off with an empty-netter.

Up next, Cincinnati welcomes the Icemen back to the Heritage Bank Center for the second time this week. Puck drop is slated for 6:00pm ET with indoor fireworks scheduled as well.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.