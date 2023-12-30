Cyclones Fall to Walleye on the Road
December 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Cyclones lost to the Walleye 2-1 inside the Huntington Center on Saturday Night. Cincinnati drops to 1-4-0-0 against the Central Division foe this season.
* Toledo opened the scoring just 2:12 into regulation, when Sam Craggs stuffed in a shorthanded goal. The Cyclones responded ten minutes later when Zack Andrusiak beat Toledo goaltender John Lethemon with his 10th goal of the season.
* Lee Lapid broke the 1-1 tie midway through the second period. Defensemen Steven MacLean crashed the net, then Lapid poked the puck over the goal line.
* The Walleye equalized again, this time on the man-advantage when Brandon Kruse steamed into the offensive zone and finished past Olof Lindbom. Adrien Beraldo scored the game-winning-goal with 6:40 to play, while Orrin Centazzo finished it off with an empty-netter.
Up next, Cincinnati welcomes the Icemen back to the Heritage Bank Center for the second time this week. Puck drop is slated for 6:00pm ET with indoor fireworks scheduled as well.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 30, 2023
- Admirals' Late-Game Heroics Come Up Short Against Nailers - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Fall 4-3 to Royals in OT - Worcester Railers HC
- Wheeling Wins with a Wild Ending - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Win OT Thriller in Front of Sellout Crowd - Adirondack Thunder
- Closing Out 2023 with an OT Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Growlers Take a Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Cyclones Fall to Walleye on the Road - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Fall to Solar Bears at Home - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Fall to Lions in Overtime - Maine Mariners
- Know Before You Go Presented by the Current Agency: December 31 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Kalamazoo Loaned Defensemen, Canucks (AHL) Return Joyaux & Nychuk - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Acquire Kielb, Brassard from Fort Wayne - Maine Mariners
- Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - December 30 - ECHL
- Wichita Claims Defenseman Devon Becker from Adirondack - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Add Defenseman Nick Parody from SPHL Fayetteville - Rapid City Rush
- Athletic Trainers, Equipment Managers Named for Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Brennan Kapcheck Returns with Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Grizzlies Gameday: Last Saturday of 2023 at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: December 30 - Iowa Heartlanders at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Golder Reassigned to Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Adam Karashik Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Wichita, Kansas City Round Two Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Nadeau's Three Points Guides Icemen to 3-2 OT Win at Indy - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Day Preview: Texas Rangers World Series Trophy in the House Tonight - Allen Americans
- Preview: Royals Wear Stars and Stripes, Host Railers on Team USA Night - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Fall to Walleye on the Road
- Cyclones Win Thriller Over Icemen
- Cyclones Take Down Walleye in Shootout
- Nailers Best the Cyclones in West Virginia
- Cyclones Blow Out the K-Wings