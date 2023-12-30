ECHL Transactions - December 30

December 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 30, 2023:

Adirondack:

Add Nicholas Blachman, F activated from reserve

Delete Grant Jozefek, F placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Chase Perry, G activated from reserve

Delete Leevi Merilainen, G placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Brad Barone, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Dylan Vander Esch, F activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Walinski, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Harmon, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)

Cincinnati:

Add Landon Cato, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, D recalled to Cleveland by Columbus

Fort Wayne:

Add Dalton Hunter, F activated from reserve

Delete Darien Kielb, D traded to Maine

Delete Francois Brassard, G traded to Maine

Idaho:

Add Cody Haiskanen, D activated from reserve

Delete Ben Zloty, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Caydon Edwards, G added as EBUG

Delete Mitchell Weeks, G recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Anthony Firriolo, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Delete Anthony Firriolo, D placed on reserve

Delete Odeen Tufto, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Maine:

Add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from reserve

Add Wyllum Deveaux, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve

Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D traded to Fort Wayne

Delete Ethan Keppen, F traded to Fort Wayne

Newfoundland:

Add Jackson Berezowski, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Grant Cruikshank, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Weiss, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)

Norfolk:

Add Connor Fedorek, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Delete Connor Fedorek, D placed on reserve

Delete Carson Golder, F recalled by Manitoba

Orlando:

Add Matthew Bazarin, F activated from reserve

Delete Carson MacKinnon, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Nick Parody, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Mason McCarty, F added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Add Riley Ginnell, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Parody, D placed on reserve

Delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris Perna, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)

Reading:

Add Nicolas Ouellet, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Trevor Thurston, D activated from reserve

Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve

Delete Austin Master, F placed on reserve

Delete Darren Brady, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)

Delete Adam Karashik, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Nick Leivermann, D assigned by Hershey

Add Colin Swoyer, D assigned by Hershey

Add Reid Cooper, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kevin O'Neil, F activated from reserve

Delete Bryce Montgomery, D placed on reserve

Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve

Delete Spencer Meier, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/23)

Delete Mitchell Gibson, G recalled to Hershey by Washington

Toledo:

Add John Lethemon, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Jan Bednar, G placed on reserve

Add Thomas Farrell, D activated from reserve [12/29]

Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve [12/29]

Trois-Rivières:

Add Ty Smilanic, F activated from Injured Reserve

Tulsa:

Add Tomas Suchanek, G assigned by San Diego

Delete Kishaun Gervais, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)

Wheeling:

Add Jacob Zab, G added as EBUG

Delete Aidan Sutter, D suspended by team

Wichita:

Add Devon Becker, D added to active roster (claimed from Adirondack)

