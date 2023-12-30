ECHL Transactions - December 30
December 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 30, 2023:
Adirondack:
Add Nicholas Blachman, F activated from reserve
Delete Grant Jozefek, F placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Chase Perry, G activated from reserve
Delete Leevi Merilainen, G placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Brad Barone, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Dylan Vander Esch, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Walinski, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Harmon, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)
Cincinnati:
Add Landon Cato, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, D recalled to Cleveland by Columbus
Fort Wayne:
Add Dalton Hunter, F activated from reserve
Delete Darien Kielb, D traded to Maine
Delete Francois Brassard, G traded to Maine
Idaho:
Add Cody Haiskanen, D activated from reserve
Delete Ben Zloty, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Caydon Edwards, G added as EBUG
Delete Mitchell Weeks, G recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Anthony Firriolo, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Delete Anthony Firriolo, D placed on reserve
Delete Odeen Tufto, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Maine:
Add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from reserve
Add Wyllum Deveaux, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve
Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D traded to Fort Wayne
Delete Ethan Keppen, F traded to Fort Wayne
Newfoundland:
Add Jackson Berezowski, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Grant Cruikshank, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Weiss, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)
Norfolk:
Add Connor Fedorek, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Delete Connor Fedorek, D placed on reserve
Delete Carson Golder, F recalled by Manitoba
Orlando:
Add Matthew Bazarin, F activated from reserve
Delete Carson MacKinnon, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Nick Parody, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Mason McCarty, F added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Add Riley Ginnell, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Parody, D placed on reserve
Delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve
Delete Chris Perna, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)
Reading:
Add Nicolas Ouellet, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Trevor Thurston, D activated from reserve
Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve
Delete Austin Master, F placed on reserve
Delete Darren Brady, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)
Delete Adam Karashik, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Nick Leivermann, D assigned by Hershey
Add Colin Swoyer, D assigned by Hershey
Add Reid Cooper, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kevin O'Neil, F activated from reserve
Delete Bryce Montgomery, D placed on reserve
Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve
Delete Spencer Meier, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/23)
Delete Mitchell Gibson, G recalled to Hershey by Washington
Toledo:
Add John Lethemon, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Jan Bednar, G placed on reserve
Add Thomas Farrell, D activated from reserve [12/29]
Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve [12/29]
Trois-Rivières:
Add Ty Smilanic, F activated from Injured Reserve
Tulsa:
Add Tomas Suchanek, G assigned by San Diego
Delete Kishaun Gervais, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)
Wheeling:
Add Jacob Zab, G added as EBUG
Delete Aidan Sutter, D suspended by team
Wichita:
Add Devon Becker, D added to active roster (claimed from Adirondack)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 30, 2023
- Know Before You Go Presented by the Current Agency: December 31 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Kalamazoo Loaned Defensemen, Canucks (AHL) Return Joyaux & Nychuk - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Acquire Kielb, Brassard from Fort Wayne - Maine Mariners
- Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - December 30 - ECHL
- Wichita Claims Defenseman Devon Becker from Adirondack - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Add Defenseman Nick Parody from SPHL Fayetteville - Rapid City Rush
- Athletic Trainers, Equipment Managers Named for Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Brennan Kapcheck Returns with Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Grizzlies Gameday: Last Saturday of 2023 at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: December 30 - Iowa Heartlanders at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Golder Reassigned to Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Adam Karashik Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Wichita, Kansas City Round Two Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Nadeau's Three Points Guides Icemen to 3-2 OT Win at Indy - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Day Preview: Texas Rangers World Series Trophy in the House Tonight - Allen Americans
- Preview: Royals Wear Stars and Stripes, Host Railers on Team USA Night - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.