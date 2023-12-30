Preview: Royals Wear Stars and Stripes, Host Railers on Team USA Night

December 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game series against the Worcester Railers on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena.

The home game is the Royals' Team USA Night. The game will feature a pre-game Happy Hour (6-7 PM), Olympic-themed games at stoppages in play as well as on the concourse and a pre-game photo opportunity with Slapshot in sec. 109 up until 6:15 PM presented by Albright College.

During the game, the Royals will be sporting specialty 'Team USA' jerseys on the ice! You can bid on your favorite player's game-worn jersey on Hanbid. The online auction ends Sunday at 9 PM.

Replica versions of the specialty jersey are available at the Lion's Den Team Store.

Family-Four-Pack:

SCORE food, drinks and tickets for the whole family with our Family-Four-Pack presented by Deibler Dental! Receive four hot dogs, sodas, tickets and thunder sticks - A value of $150, all for just $84.

Order tickets: royalshockey.com/tickets

Royals Right Now:

Reading had their five-game win streak snapped by Worcester in their 5-0 shutout loss in the series opener. The shutout loss was the second suffered by the Royals this season.

Reading hoists a 10-13-1-1 record overall and 6-5-0-1 record at home. Forwards Matt Brown (2g-1a), Joe Nardi (1g-2a), Brendan Hoffmann (1g-2a), Brayden Guy (2g-1a), Tyson Fawcett (3a) and defenseman Will Zmolek (1g-2a) led the Royals with three points each in the series.

Brown and Nardi lead the Royals with 22 points each while forward Ryan Chyzowski leads the Royals in goals (11). Forward Shane Sellar has six goals in his last five games.

Scouting the Railers:

Worcester (12-11-2-2) enters Saturday on a four-game win streak and 28 points through 27 games. Forward Ashton Calder leads the Railers in points (26) and goals (13). Defenseman Trevor Cosgrove leads the team in assists (14).

Worcester stands ahead of Reading for fifth place in the North Division by six points entering Saturday's game two.

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

New Years Eve Pajama Party - Dec. 31 vs. Worcester

Help us ring in the New Year with a PJ party at the rink!

Balloon drop

New Years Eve specialty jersey

Post-game jersey auction*

Clothe the Community Night - Jan. 12 vs. Maine - Presented by Community Aid Thrift Stores

Help us collect and provide clothing for our community with Community Aid Thrift Stores

Flyers Affiliation Night - Jan. 13 vs. Maine - Presented by Enersys

Join us in celebrating our affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms!

Gritty appearance

City Edition specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Orange lunchbox

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.