Adam Karashik Recalled to Lehigh Valley
December 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Adam Karashik has been recalled by Lehigh Valley from his loan to Reading.
Karashik, 25, appeared in Reading's series opener with the Worcester Railers on Friday, December 15. The Ridgefield, Connecticut native registered four shots on goal and a -2 rating in the Royals 5-0 loss.
With Lehigh Valley, Karashik has played in eleven games for the Phantoms this season where he has recorded two points (2a), twelve penalty minutes and a +1 rating. He has registered five points (5a), 49 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 42 AHL career games.
The 6'0", 201-pound, right-shot defenseman registered two points (1g-1a) and two penalty minutes in five games with the Royals last season. Karashik scored a shorthanded goal for his first goal of his professional career in his second game as a Royal on October 30, 2023 against the Indy Fuel.
Karashik played four seasons at the University of Connecticut and was Team Captain for the Fighting Irish at the University of Notre Dame. Across his NCAA career, Karashik totaled 40 points (6g, 34a) and 125 penalty minutes in 159 games.
Royals Upcoming:
The Royals host the Railers in a second of three-game series on Saturday, December 30th at 7:00 pm for a Team USA night.
Order tickets for Team USA Night on Dec. 30: royalshockey.com/tickets
-
2023-24 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
Reading Royals defenseman Adam Karashik
