Adam Karashik Recalled to Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Adam Karashik has been recalled by Lehigh Valley from his loan to Reading.

Karashik, 25, appeared in Reading's series opener with the Worcester Railers on Friday, December 15. The Ridgefield, Connecticut native registered four shots on goal and a -2 rating in the Royals 5-0 loss.

With Lehigh Valley, Karashik has played in eleven games for the Phantoms this season where he has recorded two points (2a), twelve penalty minutes and a +1 rating. He has registered five points (5a), 49 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 42 AHL career games.

The 6'0", 201-pound, right-shot defenseman registered two points (1g-1a) and two penalty minutes in five games with the Royals last season. Karashik scored a shorthanded goal for his first goal of his professional career in his second game as a Royal on October 30, 2023 against the Indy Fuel.

Karashik played four seasons at the University of Connecticut and was Team Captain for the Fighting Irish at the University of Notre Dame. Across his NCAA career, Karashik totaled 40 points (6g, 34a) and 125 penalty minutes in 159 games.

