Three Quick Rush Goals Beat Iowa, 3-2

Rapid City, SD - The Iowa Heartlanders scored the first two goals, but the Rapid City Rush scored three goals in less than three minutes in the first period to erase a deficit and win 3-2 Saturday at The Monument.

Peyton Jones stopped 20 shots in defeat. Matt Radomsky blocked 37 for his third straight win.

Iowa scored twice in a :26 span to take a 2-0 lead. At 8:57, Pavel Novak ripped a shot off a rebound by Radomsky, his fifth of the season. On the same shift, Novak fed the left-wing blue line seconds later and Chris Lipe ripped it top shelf for his second career goal.

The Rush scored the next three goals in a 2:47 span, netting two from Logan Nelson and one from Alex Aleardi.

Iowa out shot Rapid City, 14-9, in a scoreless second frame. The Heartlanders fired 11 more on net in the third but could not score.

The Heartlanders are at Rapid City Sun., Dec. 31 at 8:05 p.m. Iowa continues a seven-game road trip with back-to-back games at Fort Wayne Sat., Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 7 at 4:00 p.m.

The Heartlanders are next at home Mon., Jan. 15 at 2:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati - schools are off for the day and bring your kids out for a great day at Xtream Arena.

Iowa continues a three-game homestand vs. Wheeling on Fri., Jan. 19 at 6:35 p.m. on Affiliation Night presented by DASH Auctions, celebrating Iowa's proud affiliation with the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild. On Sat., Jan. 20 at 6:05 p.m. against Wheeling, the Heartlanders are back at Xtream Arena for Dash's Birthday Party, presented by Paul Park Real Estate. Join the Heartlanders mascot Dash and dozens of his mascot friends for a family-friendly Saturday night at Xtream Arena.

