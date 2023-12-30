Three Quick Rush Goals Beat Iowa, 3-2
December 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Rapid City, SD - The Iowa Heartlanders scored the first two goals, but the Rapid City Rush scored three goals in less than three minutes in the first period to erase a deficit and win 3-2 Saturday at The Monument.
Peyton Jones stopped 20 shots in defeat. Matt Radomsky blocked 37 for his third straight win.
Iowa scored twice in a :26 span to take a 2-0 lead. At 8:57, Pavel Novak ripped a shot off a rebound by Radomsky, his fifth of the season. On the same shift, Novak fed the left-wing blue line seconds later and Chris Lipe ripped it top shelf for his second career goal.
The Rush scored the next three goals in a 2:47 span, netting two from Logan Nelson and one from Alex Aleardi.
Iowa out shot Rapid City, 14-9, in a scoreless second frame. The Heartlanders fired 11 more on net in the third but could not score.
Box Score
The Heartlanders are at Rapid City Sun., Dec. 31 at 8:05 p.m. Iowa continues a seven-game road trip with back-to-back games at Fort Wayne Sat., Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 7 at 4:00 p.m.
The Heartlanders are next at home Mon., Jan. 15 at 2:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati - schools are off for the day and bring your kids out for a great day at Xtream Arena.
Iowa continues a three-game homestand vs. Wheeling on Fri., Jan. 19 at 6:35 p.m. on Affiliation Night presented by DASH Auctions, celebrating Iowa's proud affiliation with the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild. On Sat., Jan. 20 at 6:05 p.m. against Wheeling, the Heartlanders are back at Xtream Arena for Dash's Birthday Party, presented by Paul Park Real Estate. Join the Heartlanders mascot Dash and dozens of his mascot friends for a family-friendly Saturday night at Xtream Arena.
Rose Club Memberships & Tickets Now Available For 2023-24 Season
Rose Club Season Ticket Memberships, Partial Plans, Mini-Plans, Flex Tickets and Single-Game Tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season, the Heartlanders' third in the ECHL. Call 319-569-GOAL or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 30, 2023
- Ghost Pirates Pull Away in Atlanta - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Rush Take Fifth-Straight Home Win - Rapid City Rush
- Crone Extends Point Streak to 10 Games in Loss to Idaho - Allen Americans
- Thunder Shut Down by Kansas City on Saturday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Three Quick Rush Goals Beat Iowa, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Steelheads Score Four Times During Second Period in 5-1 Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel Dominate Komets in Fourth Sellout in a Row - Indy Fuel
- Big Third Period Gives Walleye 4-2 Comeback Victory Over Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals' Late-Game Heroics Come Up Short Against Nailers - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Fall 4-3 to Royals in OT - Worcester Railers HC
- Wheeling Wins with a Wild Ending - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Win OT Thriller in Front of Sellout Crowd - Adirondack Thunder
- Closing Out 2023 with an OT Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Growlers Take a Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Cyclones Fall to Walleye on the Road - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Fall to Solar Bears at Home - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Fall to Lions in Overtime - Maine Mariners
- Know Before You Go Presented by the Current Agency: December 31 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Kalamazoo Loaned Defensemen, Canucks (AHL) Return Joyaux & Nychuk - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Acquire Kielb, Brassard from Fort Wayne - Maine Mariners
- Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - December 30 - ECHL
- Wichita Claims Defenseman Devon Becker from Adirondack - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Add Defenseman Nick Parody from SPHL Fayetteville - Rapid City Rush
- Athletic Trainers, Equipment Managers Named for Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Brennan Kapcheck Returns with Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Grizzlies Gameday: Last Saturday of 2023 at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: December 30 - Iowa Heartlanders at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Golder Reassigned to Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Adam Karashik Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Wichita, Kansas City Round Two Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Nadeau's Three Points Guides Icemen to 3-2 OT Win at Indy - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Day Preview: Texas Rangers World Series Trophy in the House Tonight - Allen Americans
- Preview: Royals Wear Stars and Stripes, Host Railers on Team USA Night - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.