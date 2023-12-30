Kalamazoo Loaned Defensemen, Canucks (AHL) Return Joyaux & Nychuk

December 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Saturday that the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) loaned defensemen Michael Joyaux and Chad Nychuk to Kalamazoo.

Joyaux, 26, returns to Kalamazoo after being called up to Abbotsford on November 24. The Bloomingdale, Il native made his AHL debut with the Canucks on December 8 and totaled four appearances during his time in Abbotsford.

Joyaux, a 2022-23 ECHL All-Rookie team selection with Newfoundland, played a dozen games with Kalamazoo to start the season, amassing two goals and four assists in that span. The former Western Michigan product registered points (1g-3a) in three of his last four ECHL games played dating back to November 11.

Nychuk, 22, joins the K-Wings after skating six games with Abbotsford from November 25 thru December 16. The Rossburn, MB product scored his first career AHL goal in the Canucks' 7-2 win at Calgary on November 26.

Nychuk, a 2022-23 ECHL All-Star, was loaned to Kalamazoo on October 24 and suited up in eight of the K-Wings' first nine games this season. The 6-foot 1-inch, 194-pound blueliner recorded one assist and a team-high 22 shot attempts with no penalty minutes before being recalled from loan on November 16.

Nychuk also notched four goals and 17 assists across 36 games with Kalamazoo in 2022-23.

Kalamazoo is back in action Sunday at 6:00 p.m. EST versus the Indy Fuel (11-11-4-0) for their annual New Year's Eve game at Wings Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.