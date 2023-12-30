Know Before You Go Presented by the Current Agency: December 31

December 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







The Ghost Pirates wrap up the year with a New Year's Eve tilt with the Atlanta Gladiators! Here's everything you need, thanks to The Current Agency, with the Know Before You Go!

REMINDER: The game on Sunday starts at 5:00 p.m.!

We will celebrate the end of 2023 at Enmarket Arena with a Ghost Pirates bag of 23 mystery player-signed items, including mini-sticks, pucks, a jersey, and more! Bid on the New Year's Eve Mystery Signed Package here!

Also ... following the first period of Sunday's game, head outside the Chatham Parkway Toyota Club (Section 104) for an intermission signing with one of the Ghost Pirates scratches!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.