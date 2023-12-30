Rush Add Defenseman Nick Parody from SPHL Fayetteville

December 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Saturday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, defenseman Nick Parody has been called-up from the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen and agreed to terms with the Rush.

Parody, 25, has skated in 23 games for Fayetteville this season and has amassed four assists from the Marksmen blueline. A former NCAA division-I defenseman, Parody played three seasons at Canisius before finishing his collegiate career with 25 games at Elmira College.

The rookie defenseman began his professional journey with the Marksmen last season, skating in six games and aiding the team into the SPHL playoffs.

Rapid City has moved Riley Ginnell into an active roster spot and have activated Mason McCarty officially, but moved him to the reserve list. The Rush have also placed defenseman Chris Perna on the injured reserve list.

Rapid City hosts Iowa in game two of a three-game set at The Monument tonight at 7:05 p.m. for Star Wars Night, presented by the Hotel Alex Johnson.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.