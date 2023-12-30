Rush Take Fifth-Straight Home Win

December 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush's Logan Nelson versus Iowa Heartlanders' Casey Dornbach

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush's Logan Nelson versus Iowa Heartlanders' Casey Dornbach(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, overcame a two-goal, first period deficit to defeat the Iowa Heartlanders 3-2 at The Monument on Saturday night.

While Pavel Novak and Chris Lipe opened the scoring for Iowa on back-to-back shots just nine minutes into the game, the Rush scored three unanswered goals in 2:47 to secure the lead before the end of the opening frame.

Logan Nelson collected a pass from Brett Gravelle at the far boards before cutting to the middle to score the first Rush goal. Nelson then took a penalty, but Jimmy Soper sprung Alex Aleardi for a shorthanded breakaway as the Rush tied the game at two.

Aleardi now has 196 career ECHL points and two shorthanded goals this season. Rapid City has scored shorthanded in back-to-back games.

After Nelson exited the penalty box, on the same penalty that set up the shorthanded goal, he overtook an Iowa defenseman, raked the puck away, and scored to send the Rush ahead 3-2.

Matt Radomsky slammed the door shut, turning out 37 of 39 shots in the win.

The Rush have now won five straight games at home after starting the year winless in their first eight home games. The Rush are 4-0-0 against Iowa this season and will look for a season series sweep tomorrow night.

It is Glow in the Dark / New Year's Eve Night, presented by Dakota Barricade, tomorrow night with a special Sunday puckdrop of 7:05 p.m. Make sure to arrive early, as the first 2,500 fans will receive light-up batons, courtesy of Veteran Painting and Veteran Roofing.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.