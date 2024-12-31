Thunder Lose Lead in 6-5 Loss to Railers

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder goaltender David Fessenden and defenseman Ty Gibson(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - Jordan Kaplan scored three power-play goals as the Worcester Railers defeated the Adirondack Thunder on Tuesday afternoon, 6-5, in front of the second largest crowd in regular-season history of 5,462 at Cool Insuring Arena.

Worcester scored the opening goal to take a 1-0 lead just 2:31 into the game as Lincoln Hatten sent a shot off the iron and into the net from the right circle, beating David Fessenden. The goal was Hatten's third of the year from Riley Ginnell and Matias Rajaniemi.

Adirondack scored the next three goals to take a 3-1 lead into the intermission. Andre Ghantous tied the game off an offensive zone faceoff as he spun and sent a shot through traffic that beat goaltender Michael Bullion. The goal was Ghantous' eighth of the year from Chase Brand at 6:04 of the first period.

Ryan Francis gave the Thunder a 2-1 lead at 14:16 of the first period after firing in a pass from Alex Young. The goal was Francis' fourth in as any games since returning to Adirondack and assists were given to Young and Kevin O'Neil.

The Thunder took a two-goal lead as T.J. Friedmann spun and sent a backhand shot into the net from the hash marks with just 4:16 left in the first period. Assists on Friedmann's fifth of the year were credited to Greg Smith and Ryan Wheeler and Adirondack took the 3-1 lead into the second period.

Josh Filmon gave the Thunder a 4-1 lead early in the second period after forcing a turnover and firing the puck into the net from the hash marks. The goal was Filmon's fifth of the season, unassisted, at 2:11 of the middle frame.

Worcester scored the next three goals to tie the game heading into the intermission. Lincoln Hatten put in his second of the game after a bad bounce for Adirondack on the power play. The goal was Hatten's fourth of the year, unassisted, and came shorthanded and the Thunder lead decreased to 4-2.

Mason Klee pulled the Railers to within one with his fourth goal of the year at 13:41 of the second. Assists were credited to Jordan Kaplan and Anthony Repaci and Adirondack's lead was 4-3.

Jordan Kaplan scored on the power play for Worcester with just 1:42 left in the second period to tie the game, 4-4. After Anthony Repaci was denied, Kaplan was there to beat David Fessenden on the follow-up opportunity for his ninth of the year and third in the last two games against Adirondack.

In the third period, Jordan Kaplan scored two more power-play goals for a hat trick and 6-4 lead. Kaplan's second of the game came at 4:27 and 11:15 of the third period, both on the power play. Assists were given to Riley Piercey, Matthew Kopperud and Connor Welsh.

Adirondack had a five-minute power play to end the game, and Dylan Wendt scored his third of the year to pull the Thunder within one goal, 6-5. Chase Brand and Josh Filmon were awarded the assists at 16:05 of the third period.

David Fessenden was credited with the loss, stopping 18 of 24 shots.

The Thunder return home Friday, January 3 against the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 7 p.m. Fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light until the end of the first period.

