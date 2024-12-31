Rush Rallies for Four in Third, Closes 2024 with Victory

Rapid City Rush defenseman Billy Constantinou

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush scored four third-period goals in a span of seven minutes to rally for a 5-2 win over the Tulsa Oilers at The Monument Ice Arena on Tuesday.

After a scoreless period, the Rush opened the scoring early in the second courtesy Parker Bowman's third goal of the season.

Tulsa responded and took the lead in the third period. Rapid City's offense then came to life just in the nick of time.

Maurizio Colella deflected Billy Constantinou's point shot to tie the game, 2-2, with eight minutes remaining. Then, with 2:51 left, Constantinou's one-time snipe from the slot gave the Rush a 3-2 lead. Tyler Burnie added an insurance tally just 22 seconds later. Finally, Brett Davis hit an empty net in the final minute of play to seal the victory.

Constantinou's heroics came in what was already a special night for him. The native of Scarborough, Ont. skated in his 200th professional hockey game. He has played 53 games with the Rush, more than any other team in his career.

Connor Murphy earned his team-high fourth win in net with 26 saves on 28 shots. As a whole, Rapid City's defense turned one of its best performances all year.

Both teams have two days off in Rapid City before the three-game series continues on Friday night.

Next game: Friday, January 3 vs. Tulsa. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

