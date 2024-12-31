Jack Beck Named ECHL Player of the Week

December 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers forward Jack Beck

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that forward Jack Beck has been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of December 23-29.

Beck, 21, registered multiple points in all three of Wheeling's games last week, as the team defeated Cincinnati once and Iowa twice to improve to an ECHL-leading 21-5-1 record on the season. On Friday night, Jack assisted on Matty De St. Phalle's opening goal, then scored what turned out to be the game winning marker with 8:19 left in the third period. On Saturday, the rookie forward notched assists on three straight goals by the Nailers, who turned a 2-1 deficit into a 6-2 triumph. Finally, on Sunday, Beck netted the tying tally at the 5:40 mark of the third period, then delivered the primary assist on Atley Calvert's game winner with 10:12 to go. Jack finished the week with two goals, five assists, and seven points.

The native of Richmond Hill, Ontario is enjoying a fantastic rookie season, as he ranks second in the ECHL among first year players with 21 assists, while his 26 points rank fourth among rookies. 16 of the 21 assists have been of the primary variety (pass directly leading to the goal), and he has collected at least one point in 16 of 27 games. Beck's 21 assists are the most on the Wheeling roster, and he is one of six Nailers to eclipse the 20-point mark. Last season, Jack led the OHL's Soo Greyhounds with 85 points, and was signed by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this past summer.

Beck is the third Wheeling player to earn a league award this season, joining Sergei Murashov (November's Rookie of the Month) and Mats Lindgren (November's Plus Performer of the Month).

On behalf of Jack Beck, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wheeling youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

