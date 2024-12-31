Bison Close 2024 with Victory
December 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Fort Wayne, Ind. - In a seesaw battle, the Bloomington Bison prevailed with a 3-2 win on Tuesday night against the Fort Wayne Komets at the Memorial Coliseum.
Celebrating his 300th professional game played, Eddie Matsushima opened the scoring with 1:40 remaining in the first period. He scored on a wrist shot in the slot after a scramble in front of the net. Danny Katic and Ryan Siedem assisted on Matsushima's 12th of the season which extended his point streak to seven games.
Fort Wayne pushed hard in the second period and tied the game at 8:35 with a goal from Odeen Tufto. His eighth of the season was assisted by Nolan Volcan and Cameron Supryka. Despite the heavy pressure from the Komets, Jared Westcott regained the one-goal lead with 2:08 remaining in the second frame. Westcott scored his second of the season on a rebound from Maxim Barbashev. Fort Wayne posted 22 shots in the stanza, the most the Bison have allowed in a single period.
The Komets tied the game again 4:38 into the third period with a tally from Alex Swetlikoff. Justin Taylor and Alex Aleardi assisted on the goal. With 9:03 remaining, Josh Boyer regained the Bison lead with his fourth of the year from Carter Berger and Chase Pauls. The goal would stand to be the game winner and sail the Bison into 2025 with a win.
Yaniv Perets saw 48 shots, the most the Bison have allowed in a single game. He turned aside 46 for his second win in three ECHL starts this season. Brett Brochu stopped 23 of 26 shots in the loss. The Bison power play went 0-for-1 while the penalty kill went 2-for-2.
The Bison return to Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday, January 3 at 7 p.m. for 309 Night featuring $3 beers, hot dogs, and sodas, $0 popcorn and a $9 specialty t-shirt. Single-game seats are available starting as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.
