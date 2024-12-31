Wheeling's Beck Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jack Beck of the Wheeling Nailers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 23-29.

Beck scored two goals and added five assists for seven points in three games last week.

The 21-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win at Cincinnati on Friday, dished out three assists in a 6-2 victory over Iowa on Saturday and had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 triumph against the Heartlanders on Sunday.

Under contract to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, Beck ranks second among ECHL rookies with 21 assists and is fourth among first-year players with 26 points in 27 games with the Nailers this season.

Prior to turning pro, Beck tallied 201 points (68g-133a) in 204 career collegiate games in the Ontario Hockey League with Ottawa and Soo.

On behalf of Jack Beck, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wheeling youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

