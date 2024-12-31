ECHL Transactions - December 31

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 31, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Dysen Skinner, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Chase Brand, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Patrick Polino, F suspended by Adirondack

Allen:

add Liam Gorman, F activated from reserve

delete Mark Duarte, F loaned to Cleveland

Bloomington:

add Yaniv Perets, G assigned from Chicago Wolves by Hurricanes 12/30

add Connor Lockhart, F activated from reserve

add Jackson Leppard, F activated from reserve

delete Thomas Stewart, D placed on reserve

delete P.J. Fletcher, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Pavel Cajan, G activated from reserve

add Remy Parker, F activated from reserve

delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve

delete Jon Gillies, G placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Andrei Bakanov, F signed contract

Greenville:

add Mitch Atkins, F signed contract

add Jacob Ingham, G activated from reserve

delete Kolby Hay, G placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Stanislav Demin, D activated from reserve

delete Chandler Romeo, D placed on reserve

Indy:

add William Provost, F signed contract

add Colin Bilek, F activated from reserve

delete Adam McCormick, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Zach Dubinsky, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Zach Dubinsky, F placed on reserve

delete Jack O'Brien, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Evan Watts, G released as emergency backup goalie

Jacksonville:

add Michael Houser, G assigned by Rochester

delete Justen Close, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Brendan Harris, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Arkhip Ledziankou, F signed contract

add Theo Calvas, D activated from reserve

delete Mark Cheremeta, F placed on reserve

delete Davis Codd, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Nolan Maier, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Kamerin Nault, F activated from reserve

delete Darick Louis-Jean, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Chris Harpur, D assigned by Syracuse

delete C.J. McGee, D placed on reserve

delete Alexis Gravel, G loaned to Belleville

Rapid City:

add Garrett Klotz, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Patrick Bajkov, F activated from reserve

delete Dustin Manz, F placed on reserve

delete Deni Goure, F recalled by Calgary

Reading:

add Mason Primeau, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

add Xavier Bernard, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

add Tony Malinowski, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Robbie Stucker, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Tyler Gratton, F placed on reserve

delete Kenny Johnson, D placed on reserve

delete C.J. Valerian, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Emile Chouinard, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

South Carolina:

add Micah Miller, F assigned by Hershey

add Jayden Lee, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Connor Lovie, D placed on reserve

delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Vyacheslav Buteyets, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

add Jack Clement, D activated from reserve

delete Kylor Wall, D placed on reserve

delete Talyn Boyko, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Wheeling:

add Dalton Hunter, F signed contract

delete Owen Norton, D placed on reserve

delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Wichita:

add Nico Somerville, D activated from reserve

delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Dante Giannuzzi, G signed contract

add Matt DeMelis, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Kolby Johnson, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Anthony Callin, F loaned to Springfield

delete Matt Boudens, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

