ECHL Transactions - December 31
December 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 31, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Dysen Skinner, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Chase Brand, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Patrick Polino, F suspended by Adirondack
Allen:
add Liam Gorman, F activated from reserve
delete Mark Duarte, F loaned to Cleveland
Bloomington:
add Yaniv Perets, G assigned from Chicago Wolves by Hurricanes 12/30
add Connor Lockhart, F activated from reserve
add Jackson Leppard, F activated from reserve
delete Thomas Stewart, D placed on reserve
delete P.J. Fletcher, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
add Pavel Cajan, G activated from reserve
add Remy Parker, F activated from reserve
delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve
delete Jon Gillies, G placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Andrei Bakanov, F signed contract
Greenville:
add Mitch Atkins, F signed contract
add Jacob Ingham, G activated from reserve
delete Kolby Hay, G placed on reserve
Idaho:
add Stanislav Demin, D activated from reserve
delete Chandler Romeo, D placed on reserve
Indy:
add William Provost, F signed contract
add Colin Bilek, F activated from reserve
delete Adam McCormick, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
add Zach Dubinsky, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Zach Dubinsky, F placed on reserve
delete Jack O'Brien, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Evan Watts, G released as emergency backup goalie
Jacksonville:
add Michael Houser, G assigned by Rochester
delete Justen Close, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Brendan Harris, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Arkhip Ledziankou, F signed contract
add Theo Calvas, D activated from reserve
delete Mark Cheremeta, F placed on reserve
delete Davis Codd, F placed on reserve
Maine:
add Nolan Maier, G activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on 14-day injured reserve
Norfolk:
add Kamerin Nault, F activated from reserve
delete Darick Louis-Jean, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
add Chris Harpur, D assigned by Syracuse
delete C.J. McGee, D placed on reserve
delete Alexis Gravel, G loaned to Belleville
Rapid City:
add Garrett Klotz, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Patrick Bajkov, F activated from reserve
delete Dustin Manz, F placed on reserve
delete Deni Goure, F recalled by Calgary
Reading:
add Mason Primeau, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
add Xavier Bernard, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
add Tony Malinowski, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Robbie Stucker, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Tyler Gratton, F placed on reserve
delete Kenny Johnson, D placed on reserve
delete C.J. Valerian, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Emile Chouinard, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
South Carolina:
add Micah Miller, F assigned by Hershey
add Jayden Lee, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Connor Lovie, D placed on reserve
delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
add Vyacheslav Buteyets, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
add Jack Clement, D activated from reserve
delete Kylor Wall, D placed on reserve
delete Talyn Boyko, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Wheeling:
add Dalton Hunter, F signed contract
delete Owen Norton, D placed on reserve
delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Wichita:
add Nico Somerville, D activated from reserve
delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
add Dante Giannuzzi, G signed contract
add Matt DeMelis, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Kolby Johnson, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Anthony Callin, F loaned to Springfield
delete Matt Boudens, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
