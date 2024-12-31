Admirals Sink Swamp Rabbits on New Year's Eve
December 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - Tyson Fawcett got the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on the board 70 seconds into the game and was followed by Arvid Caderoth's first professional goal moments later, but the Norfolk Admirals, led by four three-point performers, scored seven straight to answer and ultimately claimed an 8-3 win on New Year's Eve.
The Swamp Rabbits jumped out to an early lead and carried it into the dressing room. Just 70 seconds into the contest, Patrick Moynihan jumped in on the forecheck and forced a turnover, then found Tyson Fawcett in front of the net. Fawcett buried his shot past Domenic DiVicentiis in Norfolk's net to give the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead. Moments later on the power play, Arvid Caderoth earned his first professional goal when he trailed behind and slammed a Moynihan rebound off of DiVicentiis' pads to double the Swamp Rabbits lead with 8:28 left in the second (Moynihan and Bobby Russell assisted).
Following the goal, the Admirals went on a 7-0 run, which started with 2:52 left in the first when Josh McDougall crept off the blue line and jabbed the puck under the arm of Swamp Rabbits net-minder Jacob Ingham, halving the deficit to 2-1. Sean Montgomery then opened up the second for Norfolk with a wrist shot in transition that beat Ingham's glove from the right side, squaring the game at 2-2. Shortly after, Pavel Padakin collected a turnover in front of the Swamp Rabbits net, beating Ingham in close range to give Norfolk a 3-2 lead, one they wouldn't relinquish, at 5:12 of the second. Sean Montgomery added a second with 6:14 left in the second to double the lead to 4-2.
Jake Flynn brought back all the energy with a fight, leveling Nathan Kelly past the middle of the second frame, but the Admirals stayed the course and added another four in the final period, two of which came from Filip Fornaa Svensson. Austin Saint broke up the scoring run with a bar-down shot with 5:34 left in the game, but the Admirals ultimately claimed the win, 8-3 the final score.
Jacob Ingham was in net for the entirety of the game, stopping 37 of 45 shots in the defeat (4-3-0-1).
On behalf of the Swamp Rabbits, we wish you all a healthy, safe, and Happy New Year!
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits defenseman Parker Berge (left)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2024
- Rush Rallies for Four in Third, Closes 2024 with Victory - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Gain Point in Front of One of the Largest Crowds in Franchise History - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush Down Oilers with Third Period Tear - Tulsa Oilers
- Admirals Sink Swamp Rabbits on New Year's Eve - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Comeback Complete on New Year's Eve at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Admirals Sail into 2025 with Dominant Win over Greenville - Norfolk Admirals
- Strong Second Period Propels Steelheads to 6-2 Victory - Idaho Steelheads
- Bison Close 2024 with Victory - Bloomington Bison
- Nailers Close 2024 with a Bang - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Ring in the New Year with Victory - Indy Fuel
- Swoyer Gets Game-Winner in NYE Matchup in Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Drop Back-And-Forth Affair 4,942 on Hand for NYE - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stingrays Ring in New Year with 11-3 Win over Savannah - South Carolina Stingrays
- Five Straight Goals Guide Worcester to a Happy New Year - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Lose Lead in 6-5 Loss to Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 31 - ECHL
- Lions Fall in OT to End 2024 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Singleton Goes to Ontario, Swamp Rabbits Sign Atkins - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Whitmore, Deveaux Lead Mariners over Lions in Overtime - Maine Mariners
- Railers Add Goalie, Send Callin to AHL - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Sign Rookie Forward Arkhip Ledziankou (Ledenkov) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wheeling's Beck Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Jack Beck Named ECHL Player of the Week - Wheeling Nailers
- Jaydon Dureau Returns to Solar Bears from Syracuse; Alexis Gravel Signs Professional Tryout Contract with Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Weekly: Idaho Visits Allen for the Final Game of the Calendar Year - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: December 31, 2024 vs. Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Worcester Railers Turn Back the Clock with IceCats Weekend on January 3 & 4 - Worcester Railers HC
- Hershey Bears Loan Micah Miller to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Chris Harpur Loaned to Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day Preview: Final Game of 2024 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.