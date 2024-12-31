Admirals Sink Swamp Rabbits on New Year's Eve

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - Tyson Fawcett got the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on the board 70 seconds into the game and was followed by Arvid Caderoth's first professional goal moments later, but the Norfolk Admirals, led by four three-point performers, scored seven straight to answer and ultimately claimed an 8-3 win on New Year's Eve.

The Swamp Rabbits jumped out to an early lead and carried it into the dressing room. Just 70 seconds into the contest, Patrick Moynihan jumped in on the forecheck and forced a turnover, then found Tyson Fawcett in front of the net. Fawcett buried his shot past Domenic DiVicentiis in Norfolk's net to give the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead. Moments later on the power play, Arvid Caderoth earned his first professional goal when he trailed behind and slammed a Moynihan rebound off of DiVicentiis' pads to double the Swamp Rabbits lead with 8:28 left in the second (Moynihan and Bobby Russell assisted).

Following the goal, the Admirals went on a 7-0 run, which started with 2:52 left in the first when Josh McDougall crept off the blue line and jabbed the puck under the arm of Swamp Rabbits net-minder Jacob Ingham, halving the deficit to 2-1. Sean Montgomery then opened up the second for Norfolk with a wrist shot in transition that beat Ingham's glove from the right side, squaring the game at 2-2. Shortly after, Pavel Padakin collected a turnover in front of the Swamp Rabbits net, beating Ingham in close range to give Norfolk a 3-2 lead, one they wouldn't relinquish, at 5:12 of the second. Sean Montgomery added a second with 6:14 left in the second to double the lead to 4-2.

Jake Flynn brought back all the energy with a fight, leveling Nathan Kelly past the middle of the second frame, but the Admirals stayed the course and added another four in the final period, two of which came from Filip Fornaa Svensson. Austin Saint broke up the scoring run with a bar-down shot with 5:34 left in the game, but the Admirals ultimately claimed the win, 8-3 the final score.

Jacob Ingham was in net for the entirety of the game, stopping 37 of 45 shots in the defeat (4-3-0-1).

On behalf of the Swamp Rabbits, we wish you all a healthy, safe, and Happy New Year!

