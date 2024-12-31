Chris Harpur Loaned to Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch

December 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Monday (Dec. 31) the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have loaned defenseman Chris Harpur to the Orlando Solar Bears.

Harpur, 28, has appeared in 127 ECHL games, scoring 24 points (5g-19a) and earned 81 penalty minutes. In 28 career games with the Crunch over two seasons, Harpur tallied seven assists and 18 penalty minutes. Harpur was signed to a One-Year, AHL contract with Syracuse in the summer of 2024.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.