K-Wings Drop Back-And-Forth Affair 4,942 on Hand for NYE

December 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-15-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fell to the Indy Fuel (12-11-2-2) Tuesday at Wings Event Center in the annual New Year's Eve Game, 3-2.

Indy scored first on the power play at the 14:44 mark of the opening frame.

Zach Okabe (8) notched the equalizer for Kalamazoo at the 18:21 mark. Ben Berard (8) forced a turnover in the neutral zone, brought the puck all the way behind the net and found Okabe in front for the top-shelf finish.

Then, Joe Arntsen (5) gave the K-Wings the lead at the 11:00 mark of the second. On the play, Okabe (9) chipped the puck to Quinn Preston (13) in the left corner, who sent it to Arntsen at the point for the blast with eyes for the back of the net.

The Fuel retied the game at 2-2 with a goal at the 14:51 mark. Indy struck again at the 8:24 mark of the third, and held the 3-2 lead all the way to the finish.

Ty Young (4-3-0-0) was stout in net to keep Kalamazoo one shot away throughout the third period, making 29 saves in defeat.

The K-Wings travel to Indy to take on the Fuel Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Fishers Event Center.

Kalamazoo then returns home for the fourth annual 'Hockey is for Everyone | Rainbow Ice' game! Get your tickets HERE, and enjoy the ONLY rainbow ice surface in pro hockey as we continue reinforcing that ALL are welcome in the game of hockey!

The Rainbow Ice Ticket Package is also available for the game! Get 4 tickets to the game and a free game of bowling at Airway Fun Center all for just $65, with 10% of the proceeds being donated to United Way of South Central Michigan.

