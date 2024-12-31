Americans Weekly: Idaho Visits Allen for the Final Game of the Calendar Year

Allen Americans ready for action

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (8-15-5), ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, play three tough division games starting tonight against Idaho. The Americans will travel to Kansas City this weekend for a pair of games against the Mavericks on Friday and Saturday TICKETS!

Last Week's Record: 0-2-0

Overall record: 8-15-5

Last Week's Results:

Friday, December 27th Kansas City 5 at Allen 2 Final

Saturday, December 28th Kansas City 4 at Allen 2 Final

-- Upcoming Games --

Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Opponent: Idaho Steelheads

Time: 6:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, January 3, 2025

Opponent: Kansas City Mavericks

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: Independence, Missouri

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, January 4, 2025

Opponent: Kansas City Mavericks

Time: 6:05 PM CST

Location: Independence, Missouri

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (11) Easton Brodzinski

Assists - (18) Brayden Watts

Points - (27) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (4) Easton Brodzinski

Power Play Assists - (10) Brayden Watts

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Liam Gorman

Game Winning Goals - (2) Mark Duarte, Brayden Watts, and Kyle Crnkovic

First Goal - (3) Spencer Asuchak and Easton Brodzinski

Insurance Goals - (2) Mark Duarte

Penalty Minutes - (49) Artyom Kulakov

Plus/Minus - (0) Cole Fraser

Shots on Goal - (74) Easton Brodzinski

Points per game (0.96) Brayden Watts

Save Percentage - (0.931) Luke Richardson

Goals against average (2.08) Luke Richardson

Goalie Wins - (4) Dylan Wells

Americans Notables:

- The Americans are 0-4 against Kansas City this season.

- The Americans will play the Mavericks again this weekend in Kansas City.

- The Mavericks have outscored the Americans 22-4 in four regular season games this season.

- Anson Thornton has given up the most goals in the league this season (70).

- Mark Duarte has a five-game point streak (4 goals and 2 assists).

- Brayden Watts leads the Americans with 18 assists.

- Anson Thornton leads the ECHL with 636 saves.

- The Americans have scored a power play goal in back-to-back games.

- Allen is 2-5 in overtime games.

- Allen is 5-7-3 when scoring first.

- Opponents are outscoring the Americans 38-22 in the third period.

- The Americans are allowing 4.11 goals per game. Only Utah is worse at 4.68.

- Allen is 1-10-1 when trailing after the first period.

This Week's Schedule

Tuesday, December 31

Morning Skate: 10:00 AM CST

Game vs Idaho: 6:10 PM CST

Wednesday, January 1st

Practice: TBD

Depart for Kansas City: 12:00 AM

Thursday, January 2nd

Practice: 12:00 PM CST

Friday, January 3rd

Morning Skate: 11:15 AM CST

Game at KC, 7:05 PM CST

Saturday, January 4th

Morning Skate: TBD

Game at KC, 6:05 PM CST

