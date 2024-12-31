Americans Weekly: Idaho Visits Allen for the Final Game of the Calendar Year
December 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (8-15-5), ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, play three tough division games starting tonight against Idaho. The Americans will travel to Kansas City this weekend for a pair of games against the Mavericks on Friday and Saturday TICKETS!
Last Week's Record: 0-2-0
Overall record: 8-15-5
Last Week's Results:
Friday, December 27th Kansas City 5 at Allen 2 Final
Saturday, December 28th Kansas City 4 at Allen 2 Final
-- Upcoming Games --
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Opponent: Idaho Steelheads
Time: 6:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, January 3, 2025
Opponent: Kansas City Mavericks
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: Independence, Missouri
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Opponent: Kansas City Mavericks
Time: 6:05 PM CST
Location: Independence, Missouri
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (11) Easton Brodzinski
Assists - (18) Brayden Watts
Points - (27) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (4) Easton Brodzinski
Power Play Assists - (10) Brayden Watts
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Liam Gorman
Game Winning Goals - (2) Mark Duarte, Brayden Watts, and Kyle Crnkovic
First Goal - (3) Spencer Asuchak and Easton Brodzinski
Insurance Goals - (2) Mark Duarte
Penalty Minutes - (49) Artyom Kulakov
Plus/Minus - (0) Cole Fraser
Shots on Goal - (74) Easton Brodzinski
Points per game (0.96) Brayden Watts
Save Percentage - (0.931) Luke Richardson
Goals against average (2.08) Luke Richardson
Goalie Wins - (4) Dylan Wells
Americans Notables:
- The Americans are 0-4 against Kansas City this season.
- The Americans will play the Mavericks again this weekend in Kansas City.
- The Mavericks have outscored the Americans 22-4 in four regular season games this season.
- Anson Thornton has given up the most goals in the league this season (70).
- Mark Duarte has a five-game point streak (4 goals and 2 assists).
- Brayden Watts leads the Americans with 18 assists.
- Anson Thornton leads the ECHL with 636 saves.
- The Americans have scored a power play goal in back-to-back games.
- Allen is 2-5 in overtime games.
- Allen is 5-7-3 when scoring first.
- Opponents are outscoring the Americans 38-22 in the third period.
- The Americans are allowing 4.11 goals per game. Only Utah is worse at 4.68.
- Allen is 1-10-1 when trailing after the first period.
This Week's Schedule
Tuesday, December 31
Morning Skate: 10:00 AM CST
Game vs Idaho: 6:10 PM CST
Wednesday, January 1st
Practice: TBD
Depart for Kansas City: 12:00 AM
Thursday, January 2nd
Practice: 12:00 PM CST
Friday, January 3rd
Morning Skate: 11:15 AM CST
Game at KC, 7:05 PM CST
Saturday, January 4th
Morning Skate: TBD
Game at KC, 6:05 PM CST
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans ready for action
(Dave Dudich)
