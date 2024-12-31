Rush Game Notes: December 31, 2024 vs. Tulsa Oilers

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, closes out the calendar year with its annual New Year's Eve showdown as Rapid City hosts Tulsa. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Tuesday at The Monument Ice Arena.

BURTIE REVEALS DIAGNOSIS

In his first time opening up since taking a medical leave of absence on December 6th, Head Coach & General Manager Scott Burt told KOTA Territory News on Monday he was diagnosed with a high-grade glioma. Burt had emergency surgery that day to remove part of the tumor. He is on his way to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. for a series of treatments.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

The Rush closes out 2024 with its annual New Year's Eve game. Tonight is Area 51 Night presented by Veteran Roofing. The team will wear specialty jerseys, plus light-up foam glow sticks will be handed out to the first 2,500 fans through the doors.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush fell to the Utah Grizzlies, 5-3, at the Maverik Center on Saturday. Deni Goure ripped a power play goal late in the first period. Ryan Wagner capitalized on a Utah turnover to score an unassisted second period goal. Billy Constantinou scored in the third period to cap off Rapid City's production for the night. Matt Radomsky finished with 23 saves on 27 shots for the Rush.

STAYING HOME

After playing five consecutive road games with the holiday break in between, the Rush returns home for a season-long six-game homestand. The team will be at home through next Sunday, January 12. It will host two of the Mountain division's top three teams- Tulsa and Tahoe- for three games each.

WAGNER'S HOTTEST STRETCH

Rush captain Ryan Wagner has elevated his game over the last three weeks. In his last eight games, Wagner has scored six goals and 13 points, including five multi-point games during that span. Wagner's 13 points is tied for third-most of any player in the ECHL since December 12th.

AIN'T NO LOVE IN OKLAHOMA

When the Rush took on the Oilers in Tulsa on October 19th and 20th- the first two games of the season- forward Connor Mylymok made his presence felt with two fights in the series. The rookie took on Mike McKee in game one, then Paxton Leroux in game two.

The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Tulsa Oilers on December 31, January 3, and January 4. Join the Rush on New Year's Eve for Area 51 Night, presented by Veteran Roofing.

