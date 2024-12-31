Singleton Goes to Ontario, Swamp Rabbits Sign Atkins

December 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today a pair of Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions:

Tate Singleton (F) has been recalled to the AHL by the team's affiliate, the Ontario Reign

Mitch Atkins (F) has been called up from the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears and signed to an ECHL SPC

Singleton joins the Reign after spending all but one game with the Swamp Rabbits this season. The 5'9", 180-pound forward earned seven goals and 18 points in 26 games. He heads back to Ontario seeking his first AHL action of the season.

A native of West Lebanon, New Hampshire, Singleton, 26, spent last season between the ECHL with the Newfoundland Growlers (59gp, 25g-23ast-48pts) and AHL's Toronto Marlies (12gp, 1g-5ast-6pts). He turned professional last season following the conclusion of his NCAA college hockey career with The Ohio State University, compiling 70 points (33g-37ast) in 140 games as a Buckeye.

Atkins will make his Swamp Rabbits debut tonight, wearing #9 against the Norfolk Admirals. The 5'11", 185-pound forward comes back to the ECHL for the first time since the 2021-22 season when he played for the in-state rival South Carolina Stingrays for a pair of contests. Atkins joins the team from the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears, where he's registered an impressive 20 points (9g-11ast) in 24 games.

Hailing from Kitchener, Ontario, Atkins, 30, is a veteran of over 200 SPHL games, served with the Ice Bears, Pensacola Ice Flyers, Vermillion County Bobcats, Fayetteville Marksmen, Birmingham Bulls, and Evansville Thunderbolts, compiling 130 points with those clubs. Before trying his hand at the SPHL and FHL/FPHL, Atkins played three years of college hockey with Elmira College in the NCAA-III ranks, earning 33 points in 75 games.

