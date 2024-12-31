Singleton Goes to Ontario, Swamp Rabbits Sign Atkins
December 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today a pair of Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions:
Tate Singleton (F) has been recalled to the AHL by the team's affiliate, the Ontario Reign
Mitch Atkins (F) has been called up from the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears and signed to an ECHL SPC
Singleton joins the Reign after spending all but one game with the Swamp Rabbits this season. The 5'9", 180-pound forward earned seven goals and 18 points in 26 games. He heads back to Ontario seeking his first AHL action of the season.
A native of West Lebanon, New Hampshire, Singleton, 26, spent last season between the ECHL with the Newfoundland Growlers (59gp, 25g-23ast-48pts) and AHL's Toronto Marlies (12gp, 1g-5ast-6pts). He turned professional last season following the conclusion of his NCAA college hockey career with The Ohio State University, compiling 70 points (33g-37ast) in 140 games as a Buckeye.
Atkins will make his Swamp Rabbits debut tonight, wearing #9 against the Norfolk Admirals. The 5'11", 185-pound forward comes back to the ECHL for the first time since the 2021-22 season when he played for the in-state rival South Carolina Stingrays for a pair of contests. Atkins joins the team from the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears, where he's registered an impressive 20 points (9g-11ast) in 24 games.
Hailing from Kitchener, Ontario, Atkins, 30, is a veteran of over 200 SPHL games, served with the Ice Bears, Pensacola Ice Flyers, Vermillion County Bobcats, Fayetteville Marksmen, Birmingham Bulls, and Evansville Thunderbolts, compiling 130 points with those clubs. Before trying his hand at the SPHL and FHL/FPHL, Atkins played three years of college hockey with Elmira College in the NCAA-III ranks, earning 33 points in 75 games.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2024
- Singleton Goes to Ontario, Swamp Rabbits Sign Atkins - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Whitmore, Deveaux Lead Mariners over Lions in Overtime - Maine Mariners
- Railers Add Goalie, Send Callin to AHL - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Sign Rookie Forward Arkhip Ledziankou (Ledenkov) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wheeling's Beck Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Jack Beck Named ECHL Player of the Week - Wheeling Nailers
- Jaydon Dureau Returns to Solar Bears from Syracuse; Alexis Gravel Signs Professional Tryout Contract with Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Weekly: Idaho Visits Allen for the Final Game of the Calendar Year - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: December 31, 2024 vs. Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Worcester Railers Turn Back the Clock with IceCats Weekend on January 3 & 4 - Worcester Railers HC
- Hershey Bears Loan Micah Miller to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Chris Harpur Loaned to Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day Preview: Final Game of 2024 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.