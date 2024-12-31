K-Wings Sign Rookie Forward Arkhip Ledziankou (Ledenkov)

December 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that rookie forward Arkhip Ledzuankou (Ledenkov) has signed a contract for the 2024-25 season.

Ledzuankou, 25, is a 6-foot, 157-pound, Polotsk, Belarus native who's scored 13 points (4g-9a) in 18 games with Birmingham (SPHL) this season.

The forward played college hockey with College of St. Scholastica (NCAA-III), scoring 53 goals with 57 assists and 69 penalty minutes in 84 games over four seasons (2020-24). Ledenkov had a monster junior year for the Saints, where he led the team in goals (21) and points (48), led all of NCAA D-III in points per game (1.78) and was named a First Team All-American.

Before college, Ledenkov played two seasons (2018-20) with the New York Aviators (USPHL Premier), scoring 81 goals with 73 assists and 161 penalty minutes in 77 games.

Kalamazoo hosts the Indy Fuel (11-11-2-2) at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at Wings Event Center in the annual New Year's Eve Game.

