Worcester Railers Turn Back the Clock with IceCats Weekend on January 3 & 4

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) is proud to announce two games as part of the IceCats Weekend series on January 3rd presented by Southbridge Credit Union, and January 4th! This nostalgic weekend promises classic jerseys, bobbleheads, retro merchandise, and more!

"The IceCats played an important role in establishing the vibrant hockey culture we enjoy today in Central Massachusetts," said Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers. "It's exciting to celebrate their legacy and give fans a chance to relive those memories as we honor the 30th anniversary of their inaugural season."

Classic Jerseys Make a Comeback

The Railers are switching things up this weekend, hitting the ice as the Worcester IceCats for two special games. Donning jerseys inspired by the IceCats' iconic 2001-02 design, fans will have the chance to bid on their favorite players' game-worn jerseys both online and in-person after the weekend's matchups!

Scratch Is Back With a Special Guest

The Worcester IceCats beloved mascot Scratch makes his return to the DCU Center, but he's not alone this time... Scratch's younger brother Pounce is leaping into action! First introduced during the IceCat's tenth season in 2003-04, Pounce makes his long-awaited return to the DCU Center to help Scratch and TRAX cheer on the team!

Bobblehead Bonanza

Take Scratch home this weekend! On Saturday, January 4th, the Railers will be giving away Scratch bobbleheads to the first 1,500 fans through the doors, while supplies last. Don't miss this special tribute to the beloved mascot of the IceCats!

Throwback Entertainment and Fun

Doors open at 6:05 PM on Friday, with puck drop at 7:05 PM. On Saturday, doors open at 4:30 PM for season ticket holders and 4:45 PM for the general public, with puck drop at 6:05 PM.

Fans are invited to showcase their retro spirit by wearing nineties outfits for a chance to appear on the videoboard, participate in intermission activities, and more!

IceCats Special Offer

Tickets for the weekend start at just $15! Fans who missed out on the IceCats Holiday Packs can still purchase an IceCats Ticket and Hat Pack for $35. This special offer includes a ticket to either Friday or Saturday's game, plus a limited-edition IceCats beanie.

To purchase through Ticketmaster, click "More Info" next to "Ticket Packages," select the Ticket and IceCats Beanie option, and click "Apply Filters" at the bottom to secure your pack. Act fast-this offer ends Thursday, January 2nd!

