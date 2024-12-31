Game Day Preview: Final Game of 2024

Allen Americans forward Easton Brodzinski

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (8-15-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Idaho Steelheads (15-11-3-0) tonight at 6:10 PM CST at CUTX Event Center. This is the final game of 2024.

Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 5:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 6:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Stats: Mason Garcia

Producer: John Beifuss

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 1/8/25 vs.Wichita, 7:10 PM CST

Sellout Crowd: The Allen Americans dropped a 4-2 decision to the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in front of a sellout crowd of 6,006 on White Out Night in North Texas. The Americans and Mavericks exchanged goals in the second period with J.C. Brassard opening the scoring with his first goal with the Americans (1), at the 3:24 mark of the second frame. Less than four minutes later, the Mavericks tied the game on David Noel's (9) power play goal. Two minutes later Kyle Crnkovic (6) ripped one past Mavericks goalie Victor Ostman from the right circle to give the Americans their second lead of the game 2-1. It was a power play goal. That would be the last lead of the night for the Americans as Kansas City scored two more times in the second period and added an empty net goal in the third frame, to complete the weekend sweep of the Americans. The Mavericks have outscored the Americans 22-4 in four games this season.

Power Play Strikes Again: Kyle Crnkovic's power play goal on Saturday night extended the Americans power play streak to two games. The Americans power play ranks ninth overall in the ECHL at 20.7 % 17-for-82. Easton Brodzinski leads the Americans with four power play goals. Tonight's opponent, the Idaho Steelheads rank 13th overall at 19.0 % (20-for-105).

Richardson Makes Second Straight Start: Luke Richardson went back-to-back against the Kansas City Mavericks last weekend stopping 41 shots in the loss. In three starts this season with Allen, he has a record of 1-2-0 with 2.33 goals against average, and a 0.928 save percentage.

Hardie Returns: James Hardie returned to the Americans lineup on Saturday night after missing seven games with an upper body injury. In 21 games this season with the Americans, Hardie has five points (2 goals and 3 assists.

Streak Extended: Mark Duarte extended his point streak to five games with an assist in Saturday night's loss to Kansas City.

Comparing Allen and Idaho:

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-8-4

Away: 6-7-1

Overall: 8-15-5

Last 10: 1-8-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (11) Easton Brodzinski

Assists: (18) Brayden Watts

Points: (27) Brayden Watts

+/-: (0) Cole Fraser

PIM's: (49) Artyom Kulakov

Idaho Steelhead s:

Home: 9-5-2

Away: 6-6-1

Overall: 15-11-3

Last 10: 4-4-2

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (17) Ty Pelton-Byce

Assists: (26) Hank Crone

Points: (36) Hank Crone

+/-: (+11) Matt Register and Hank Crone

PIM's (61) Connor Punnett

