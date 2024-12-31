Lions Fall in OT to End 2024

Portland, Maine - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières dropped a 4-3 decision in overtime to the Maine Mariners in the team's final game of the 2024 calendar year.

The Lions started the first period right where they left off two days ago - on Sunday - by applying plenty of pressure in the Mariners' zone. It ultimately took Trois-Rivières just over 10 minutes to get on the scoreboard when Jakov Novak notched his ninth of the season, and then Lions captain Morgan Adams-Moisan followed that up with his sixth of the campaign to give the Lions a 2-0 lead after the opening 20 minutes.

The Lions began the second period at a slightly calmer pace, and the Mariners took advantage when Jacob Hudson scored to narrow the gap to 2-1. As the period progressed Trois-Rivières gradually increased the pressure, culminating with an Alex Beaucage marker at 18:54. But Maine's Brooklyn Kalmikov replied at 19:41 to reduce the Lions' lead to 3-2 going into the second intermission.

Kalmikov's second period goal seemed to rattle the Lions, and in the third period Trois-Rivières conceded the equalizer when Derek Whitmore scored his first in a Mariners uniform at 11:22. There was no further scoring in the third period, so the teams headed to overtime. Maine had more scoring chances in the extra period and that paid off when Wyllum Deveaux scored at 4:36 to give the Mariners the 4-3 overtime win.

The Lions return to action Friday night in Glens Falls, New York to face the Adirondack Thunder. The teams will then head north for the second and third games of the three-game series on Saturday and Sunday at Colisée Vidéotron.

