Lions Fall in OT to End 2024
December 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Portland, Maine - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières dropped a 4-3 decision in overtime to the Maine Mariners in the team's final game of the 2024 calendar year.
The Lions started the first period right where they left off two days ago - on Sunday - by applying plenty of pressure in the Mariners' zone. It ultimately took Trois-Rivières just over 10 minutes to get on the scoreboard when Jakov Novak notched his ninth of the season, and then Lions captain Morgan Adams-Moisan followed that up with his sixth of the campaign to give the Lions a 2-0 lead after the opening 20 minutes.
The Lions began the second period at a slightly calmer pace, and the Mariners took advantage when Jacob Hudson scored to narrow the gap to 2-1. As the period progressed Trois-Rivières gradually increased the pressure, culminating with an Alex Beaucage marker at 18:54. But Maine's Brooklyn Kalmikov replied at 19:41 to reduce the Lions' lead to 3-2 going into the second intermission.
Kalmikov's second period goal seemed to rattle the Lions, and in the third period Trois-Rivières conceded the equalizer when Derek Whitmore scored his first in a Mariners uniform at 11:22. There was no further scoring in the third period, so the teams headed to overtime. Maine had more scoring chances in the extra period and that paid off when Wyllum Deveaux scored at 4:36 to give the Mariners the 4-3 overtime win.
The Lions return to action Friday night in Glens Falls, New York to face the Adirondack Thunder. The teams will then head north for the second and third games of the three-game series on Saturday and Sunday at Colisée Vidéotron.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2024
- Thunder Lose Lead in 6-5 Loss to Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 31 - ECHL
- Lions Fall in OT to End 2024 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Singleton Goes to Ontario, Swamp Rabbits Sign Atkins - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Whitmore, Deveaux Lead Mariners over Lions in Overtime - Maine Mariners
- Railers Add Goalie, Send Callin to AHL - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Sign Rookie Forward Arkhip Ledziankou (Ledenkov) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wheeling's Beck Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Jack Beck Named ECHL Player of the Week - Wheeling Nailers
- Jaydon Dureau Returns to Solar Bears from Syracuse; Alexis Gravel Signs Professional Tryout Contract with Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Weekly: Idaho Visits Allen for the Final Game of the Calendar Year - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: December 31, 2024 vs. Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Worcester Railers Turn Back the Clock with IceCats Weekend on January 3 & 4 - Worcester Railers HC
- Hershey Bears Loan Micah Miller to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Chris Harpur Loaned to Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day Preview: Final Game of 2024 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.