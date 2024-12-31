Mavericks Gain Point in Front of One of the Largest Crowds in Franchise History

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks hosted their annual New Year's Eve game tonight against the Wichita Thunder in front of one of the largest crowds in franchise history, a standing-room-only attendance of over 5,800 fans. The Thunder emerged victorious in overtime, defeating the Mavericks 4-3.

The game featured several highlights, including Max Andreev reaching his 100th professional point and a postgame skate where fans had the chance to interact with Mavericks players.

The Thunder opened the scoring late in the first period when Peter Bates struck at 19:41, assisted by Jeremie Bucheler and Michal Stinil, giving Wichita a 1-0 lead heading into intermission.

The Mavericks roared back in the second period with a burst of offense. Casey Carreau tied the game at 6:26, netting his 12th goal of the season with assists from Cade Borchardt and Max Andreev. Kansas City quickly followed up with another goal at 8:32, as Cam Morrison scored off feeds from Marcus Crawford and Max Andreev. The secondary assist marked Andreev's milestone 100th professional point, achieved in just 93 games. Wichita responded at 15:17 when Jeremie Bucheler scored with an assist from Michal Stinil, but the Mavericks reclaimed the lead just 35 seconds later. Jackson Berezowski netted his 10th goal of the season at 15:52, assisted by Landon McCallum and David Cotton, sending Kansas City into the third period with a 3-2 lead.

Wichita tied the game late in regulation at 19:00, with Jay Dickman scoring his 13th of the season, assisted by Michal Stinil and Peter Bates, forcing overtime. The Thunder sealed the win in the extra frame when Mitchell Russell scored the game-winner at 1:58, assisted by Braden Hache, for a final score of 4-3.

Victor Ostman was in net for Kansas City, stopping 19 of 23 shots. The Mavericks outshot the Thunder 27-23 but couldn't convert in the overtime period.

After the game, fans celebrated New Year's Eve on the ice with Mavericks players. Nolan Sullivan, Jay Powell, Victor Ostman, David Cotton, and Luke Loheit joined over 300 fans for a memorable postgame skate.

The Mavericks return to action on Friday, January 3rd, when they host the Allen Americans at Cable Dahmer Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

